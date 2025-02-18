Nebraska Baseball Drops Arizona Finale to Grand Canyon

𝐂𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐎𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐎𝐔𝐆𝐇. 💥



A two-RBI double from @CannonPeery gives the good guys a 3-1 lead in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/ruF55zwiuR