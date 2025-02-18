Nebraska Baseball Drops Arizona Finale to Grand Canyon
The four-game slate in Arizona came to a close Monday for Nebraska baseball, bookended with losses.
No. 23 Nebraska fell at Grand Canyon in Phoneix, Arizona, 3-1. That drops the Huskers to 2-2 while the Lopes improve to a matching 2-2 record.
During the trip, Nebraska also lost to UC Irvine before beating then-No. 16 Vanderbilt and San Diego State.
NU got out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Dylan Carey earned an RBI groundout to bring in Cayden Brumbaugh. The Huskers would not score again, leaving seven on base over the next eight innings.
The Lopes struggled to get on the board for half of the game as Jackson Brockett put together four scoreless innings. In the fifth, Brockett allowed a solo home run as Grand Canyon tied the game.
Brockett would leave after 6.0 innings, allowing one earned run on six hits. He struck out three Lopes.
Drew Christo came on in relief in the seventh, inheriting a runner on base in the process. He would get out of the inning unscathed, but the same couldn't be said in the eight.
With two runners on, Christo was pulled for Luke Broderick. The junior allowed a two-RBI double down the left-field line to give the Lopes a 3-1 lead.
The Huskers were sat down in order, all on strikeouts, to end the game.
Nebraska posted just four hits on the day to Grand Canyon's 10. Case Sanderson led the Big Red hitters with a pair of hits, while Josh Overbeek and Brumbaugh had the other two hits.
Nebraska stays on the road next weekend for a trio of games at Louisiana. First pitch between the Huskers and Rajin Cajuns is 6 p.m. CST on Friday, 2 p.m. CST on Saturday, and 1 p.m. CST on Sunday. Friday's contest will be streamed on ESPN+.
MORE: Nebraska Softball’s Jordy Bahl, Ava Kuszak Earn Big Ten Weekly Honors
MORE: Matt Rhule Shares Nebraska Football Insights With Josh Pate
MORE: Is Nebrasketball a Lock for March Madness?
MORE: Big Ten Men's Basketball Weekend Rundown: Wisconsin Flexes and Izzo Makes History
MORE: HuskerMax Today: Remembering Greg Sharpe
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.