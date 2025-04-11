All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball Signee Olivia Hamlin Flips to BYU

The Huskers have lost an elite scorer out of Utah, who has decided to stay closer to home for college.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska women's basketball signee Olivia Hamlin.
Nebraska women's basketball signee Olivia Hamlin. / @lucky_livs on X
An elite scorer won't be making her way to Lincoln.

Nebraska women's basketball signee Olivia Hamlin has reconsidered her decision to become a Husker. Instead, the Utah native will stay closer to home and play for BYU.

"After much prayer and consideration I've decided to be released from Nebraska," Hamlin wrote on social media. "Although this is not the path that I had previously envisitioned, I know this is the path that the Lord has placed before me.

"Over the past few months I have learned that some doors close and some doors open in life. That being said, I have decided to continue my basketball career at BYU."

Hamlin signed with Nebraska in November, picking the Huskers over Clemson, UNLV, Virginia Tech, and BYU.

An elite scorer at every level, Hamlin averaged 27.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.9 steals while leading Snow Canyon High School to a Utah Class 4A state runner-up finish as a junior. This past season, she averaged 28.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 5.5 steals per game, helping Snow Canyon to a 26-1 record and another state runner-up finish.

Nebraska commit Allana Neale shoots the ball for Ontario Christian High School in Los Angeles.
Nebraska commit Allana Neale shoots the ball for Ontario Christian High School in Los Angeles. / @ochsathletics on Instagram

The defection of Hamlin leaves Amy Williams with just one incoming freshman: four-star guard Alanna Neale. The 5-10 guard played for Ontario Christian High School in Los Angeles. This past season, Neale averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

According to HuskerMax, Ontario Christian was the No. 1 prep team in California and No. 5 team in the nation.

