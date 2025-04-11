All Huskers

Nebraska OC Dana Holgorsen Says Two Early Enrollee WRs Have the 'highest percentage success rate" in 1-on-1s

The Huskers have a number of newcomers this spring, including a pair of early enrollee wideouts who have impressed the offensive coordinator.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen speaks with the media after practice Thursday.
Nebraska offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen speaks with the media after practice Thursday. / Kaleb Henry
In this story:

A pair of early Nebraska football enrollee wideouts have been impressing the offensive coordinator.

Dana Holgorsen met with the media Thursday after the ninth practice of the spring session. He was asked about the progress of Cortez Mills and Isaiah Mozee.

"Both those guys are going to contribute," Holgorsen said. They will be contributors in the fall."

Cortez Mills
Cortez Mills on his visit to Nebraska / @cortezmjr/Instagram

Holgorsen said as the pair develops, the coaches will continue to "figure out what they do well." One thing that has impressed the OC is how Mills and Mozee perform in one-on-one drills.

"On one-on-one reps, those guys probably have the highest percentage success rate," Holgorsen said. "Very rarely do DBs get their hands on those guys. They have the unique ability to be able to stay away from defenders."

Both Mills and Mozee have some work to do on their bodies and from a strength standpoint. Mills is currently listed at 6-feet, 175 pounds, while Mozee is 6-1, 200 pounds.

"They're not very strong so the contested catch stuff is not what you want this point, but those guys do a good job with body control and just playing the game," Holgorsen said.

Isaiah Mozee
Isaiah Mozee on his visit to Lincoln, Nebraska / @isaiahdmozee2/Instagram

The pair were also playing high school ball just a few months ago, which means learning everything at the next level in a shortened amount of time.

"Their heads are spinning, which slows them down some, but they really do a good job," Holgorsen said. "They're talented young men. They're two very talented kids that will play this year."

You can watch Holgorsen's full media appearance below.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football