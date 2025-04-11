Nebraska OC Dana Holgorsen Says Two Early Enrollee WRs Have the 'highest percentage success rate" in 1-on-1s
A pair of early Nebraska football enrollee wideouts have been impressing the offensive coordinator.
Dana Holgorsen met with the media Thursday after the ninth practice of the spring session. He was asked about the progress of Cortez Mills and Isaiah Mozee.
"Both those guys are going to contribute," Holgorsen said. They will be contributors in the fall."
Holgorsen said as the pair develops, the coaches will continue to "figure out what they do well." One thing that has impressed the OC is how Mills and Mozee perform in one-on-one drills.
"On one-on-one reps, those guys probably have the highest percentage success rate," Holgorsen said. "Very rarely do DBs get their hands on those guys. They have the unique ability to be able to stay away from defenders."
Both Mills and Mozee have some work to do on their bodies and from a strength standpoint. Mills is currently listed at 6-feet, 175 pounds, while Mozee is 6-1, 200 pounds.
"They're not very strong so the contested catch stuff is not what you want this point, but those guys do a good job with body control and just playing the game," Holgorsen said.
The pair were also playing high school ball just a few months ago, which means learning everything at the next level in a shortened amount of time.
"Their heads are spinning, which slows them down some, but they really do a good job," Holgorsen said. "They're talented young men. They're two very talented kids that will play this year."
You can watch Holgorsen's full media appearance below.
