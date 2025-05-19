All Huskers

Post-Spring 2025 Nebraska Football Schedule Predictions

A manageable early schedule for the 2025 Huskers still contains plenty of landmines.

TJ Birkel

Red balloons fly after the Huskers' first scoring drive of the game for the first time since 2022. / Amarillo Mullen
The Common Fans go through the 2025 schedule and pick wins and losses for every game. 

  • The ax forgets, but the tree remembers. It’s time for Nebraska football to be the ax again. 
  • Early part of the schedule lines up well for the Huskers. 
  • Under the lights at Arrowhead. 
  • First conference game vs. Michigan a major opportunity. 
  • Husker fans sweating the trip to Minneapolis?
  • No one knows that to make of Northwestern. 
  • Ending with a grind vs. USC, UCLA, Penn State and Iowa. 
  • Year 3 for Matt Rhule – it’s time to win some games we haven’t in recent years. 

