After Nebrasketball: Brice Williams Puts Up a Double-Double as Huskers Win Their Fourth Straight
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow give their thoughts another Nebraska W.
In this story:
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow give their thoughts another Nebraska W, their fourth in a row, 79-71 over Ohio State. Brice Williams put up a double-double and Berke Buyuktuncel twisted his ankle late, but Nebraska held on for another win!
Watch the postgame show below!
For more content like this, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club.
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Holds Off Ohio State, 79-71
MORE: No. 13 Texas Tech Rallies Late, Hands Nebraska Softball First Loss
MORE: Three Takes on Scott Frost’s Coaching Staff at UCF
MORE: Ava Kuszak’s Two Homers Lead Nebraska Softball to Pair of Victories
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball's Alexis Markowski a Finalist for the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published