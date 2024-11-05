After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Beats UTRGV to Begin 1-0
Nebraska men's baskeball begins the season 1-0 with an 87-67 win over UT Rio Grande Valley. How did the new roster look? What do we feel good about? What issues need fixed before getting to St. Mary's and Creighton?Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow break it all down.
Watch the episode above!
