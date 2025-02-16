After Nebrasketball: Nebraska Comes Back From Down 20 To Win At Northwestern
Josh Peterson, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow break down the comeback win for Nebraska at Northwestern.
Jack Michell is out, so Josh Peterson steps in to talk about Nebraska/Northwestern with Kaleb Henry and Jacob Bigelow! What the hell happened and how did Nebraska come back?!
Watch the postgame show below!
