What Needs to Happen to Quiet the Matt Rhule, Nebraska Football Skeptics?
On this week's Saturday Morning Coffee Show, Josh Peterson and Jack Mitchell looked on the positive side of things and searched for ways the skeptics of Matt Rhule could change their tune. Is it about vibes? Wins and losses? Upset wins?
Below is a lightly edited transcript of their conversation.
Josh: I was thinking about Dylan Raiola, year two, and like what improvement would look like, because I was reading somebody yesterday and it had his numbers from year one. And once again, I was reminded, wow, he had close to 3,000 passing yards, but he did not have a good touchdown-to-interception ratio. You know, what would that look like?
And so, I love that you asked this question, and certainly with Rhule, there's a really interesting discussion to be had about what a good season would look like and how would that get people maybe saying, “right, you know what? I actually do believe that this is moving in the right direction.”
And we're talking about the skeptics! The skeptics, which apparently there are like two of them. There's not that many skeptics out there. We're in a bubble of negativity.
Jack: Here I was, I thought there were plenty. Now I don't know. And then I heard about your poll on 1620. I fully don't know where the fan base is. I know where I am. I know where Ken says I am. But tell people about that poll, by the way.
Josh: Yes. Well, John has a question. John has noticed a vibe shit. A vibe shift in the fanbase of kind of being like anti-Rhule. And so, he put out a question, “whether it is his recent press conferences, decision to cancel spring game/Tennessee series, or general grumpiness in the fan base, some folks have soured in their attitude towards Matt Rhule. Has your attitude towards Matt Rhule changed this off season?”
And so, I thought, wow, that's a really good topic because I've noticed it. I think you've noticed it. And yet, with more than a thousand votes, 80% say, “Nope, still approve.” Another 5% say that their attitude is actually improved. Only 7.7% of the voters said that they have soured, and then another 7% said that they have been sour on Rhule.
So, if you combine the two negative ones, it's about 15% negativity and 85% positivity.
Jack: Vindication for Ken. And it makes me happy too.
Josh: So what do we make of this? Because we were going to build a whole discussion around, like do we get these many negative people on the positive side? And yet there apparently aren't that many negative.
Jack: I know what it tells me. All the negative people are in the I-80 Club chatting live during the show is what I've learned from that.
Josh: It really is wild how the positive/negative split was. I never would have guessed it was that number.
Jack: Putting aside that for those who are skeptical – like skeptical and increasingly skeptical – We see it in the conversation. I'm not saying I am, but we definitely see it and hear it from some. Obviously, somebody said that the only way that you can change skepticism is results. And I agree. That was what I was assuming right?
But I'm just curious, what does it look like? There are a few things that I wonder. We had the whole conversation about the fourth quarter. Is it winning a few games, close games, in the fourth quarter?
Josh: That would do wonders for a lot of people.
Jack: How far does that go, even above just or pulling an upset, right? We can talk win totals, but I think there's also specific things that would go a hell of a long way. And even if I'm not a complete skeptic, it would just take me to a much higher level. If you do those two things, I would feel really different about this program.
Win multiple games that go down to the wire against good or comparable teams and then pull off a legit upset. If you would do those two things – not even talking about win total – that would do the most possible, I think for me. And Dylan Raiola looks completely like completely like we expect. I would say that's three.
Josh: OK, two things real quick there. The upset one is interesting. I think you and I have discussed this at some point in time in the last month or so. There's really not a whole lot of opportunities, Jack, at least on paper now for them to upset teams, because I don't think they're going to be a dog in very many games. I think it's two for sure dogs: Michigan and Penn State, right? You beat Penn State? That is what you are describing.
Jack: So there's no other win other than those two. I'm not disagreeing with you, but there's no other win other than those two?
Josh: USC is a home game.
Jack: USC could be a lot of different things then. That could be one.
Josh: For the record, I'm talking about a true upset. I'm not talking about, Nebraska's on the road at Minnesota or Maryland. And they beat them as a two-point dog. Like, okay, cool that's a good win, but what you described was like, “Oh my gosh, look at the upset win that Nebraska just pulled.”
Jack: It's an unranked team beating a top-10 team is what I'm talking about. You agree with that framework?
Josh: Yeah! Or, I guess maybe Nebraska is an on the edge top-25 team. They're barely in and they, they upset a top ten team. I think Penn state is going to be the best example this, this year, because they're going to be a national championship contender. And if Nebraska went there in November and pulled off that win, that would be the biggest win that the program has had in years.
Jack: If they do that, no question. I think the Michigan game would do it too though.
Watch the entire clip below.
