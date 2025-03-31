Donald Trump? Bo Pelini? Concert? The Husker Games Could Have Had a Much Different Look
Oh, what could have been.
A report from CBS Sports details emails from Nebraska administrators on the upcoming Husker Games. Those emails include a wide range of ideas, including bringing back a former coach or the president of the United States.
According to the report, a Feb. 7 email from associate AD Brandon Meier listed more than 30 ideas to be discussed.
The three football-related ideas were an open practice, including a 12-45-minute scrimmage, a 7-on-7 flag football game, and a skills competition.
We know now that the flag football game will feature a pair women's teams, and that the Husker players will be involved in a skills competition similar to those at the NFL's Pro Bowl.
Besides the ideas that will be utilized on April 26 - garage sale, food trucks, tours of the Osborne Legacy Complex - more than two-dozen ideas were pitched as possibilities.
- Alumni flag football
- Sand volleyball, Huskers vs. football alumni
- Dodgeball
- Youth punt, pass and kick competition
- John Cook roping exhibition
- Soccer field goals vs. football penalty kicks
- BMX Bike exhibition
- Concert
- Sorority tug of war
- Fastest student on campus race
- Fans are free to come down and cut out a section of turf
- BBQ competition
- Demolition derby (the one time we can damage the turf)
- Go-cart races
- Tractor pulls
- Give away a free car/truck
- ½ of the field for fan festival while practice is going on
- Dunk tank
- Bo Pelini welcome back (plush cat giveaway)
- Pancake feed on the concourse
- Media/celebrity flag football game*
- Bring back the "N" with Script Huskers for this game
- Bring in field size flag and live eagle
- Invite President Trump to the event
- Involve the National Guard/Military in game/event/competition
*Nebraska coach Matt Rhule continues to advocate for this on in press conferences
An email from Rhule indicated he supported a number of the ideas, including the concert, welcoming back former coach Pelini, and inviting President Donald Trump. Trump was recently in attendance at the Division I Wrestling National Championships in Philadelphia, where the Huskers finished runner-up as a team.
Nebraska last held a concert inside Memorial Stadium after the Volleyball Day in Nebraska event, which saw a world-record 92,003 in attendance.
As it stands, the Husker Games will feature a full day of activities, between the Osborne Legacy Complex tours, equipment sale at the Hawks Championship Center, flag football and skills competition inside Memorial Stadium, food truck festival in the East Stadium Plaza, soccer exhibition at Hibner Stadium, and volleyball match at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Tickets are still available at Huskers.com.
