Juwan Gary's Career High Not Enough, Nebraska Falls to USC
Nebraska men's basketball's hopes of going back to the NCAA Tournament are getting slimmer by the day.
The Huskers have now lost five consecutive games, including Wednesday's 78-73 disappointment to USC. Nebraska is now 12-7 on the year and 2-6 in the Big Ten Conference while Southern California improves to 12-7 overall and 4-4 in the league.
After 20 consecutive home wins, NU has now lost back-to-back contests at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Juwan Gary and Connor Essegian combined to score Nebraska's first 22 points, giving the Big Red the lead for much of the final nine minutes of the first half. USC opened the second half on an 11-6 run and never trailed the rest of the way.
Nebraska despite a stretch of nearly five minutes without a made shot kept the game interesting and never trailed by more than five points. The Huskers tied the game multiple times, including on a Brice Williams 3 with 1:19 to go.
But USC answered with a triple of their own and Nebraska's offense turned into "stand around and hope" mode, settling for a pair of layups after burning a bunch of clock as the Trojans made their free throws on the other end to seal the game.
For the first time this season, Nebraska lost a game when the opponent shot worse than 39% from deep. USC made just 6-of-21 from beyond the arc as part of a 44.3% shooting night.
The Huskers shot 49.1% for the game, including 5-of-24 from 3.
Gary finished with a career-high 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 0-for-5 form deep. The Husker senior added three rebounds and a blocked shot.
Williams, after taking 16 minutes to even put up a shot, eventually got rolling and scored 17 shots.
Nebraska will take the losing streak on the road this weekend, facing Wisconsin Sunday. Tip from Madison is slated for noon CST on the Big Ten Network.
