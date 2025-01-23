All Huskers

Juwan Gary's Career High Not Enough, Nebraska Falls to USC

The Huskers have lost five consecutive games.

Kaleb Henry

Jan 22, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Wesley Yates III (6) shoots the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Jan 22, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Wesley Yates III (6) shoots the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Nebraska men's basketball's hopes of going back to the NCAA Tournament are getting slimmer by the day.

The Huskers have now lost five consecutive games, including Wednesday's 78-73 disappointment to USC. Nebraska is now 12-7 on the year and 2-6 in the Big Ten Conference while Southern California improves to 12-7 overall and 4-4 in the league.

After 20 consecutive home wins, NU has now lost back-to-back contests at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) shoots the ball against Southern California Trojans guard Kevin Patton Jr. (8).
Jan 22, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Juwan Gary (4) shoots the ball against Southern California Trojans guard Kevin Patton Jr. (8) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Juwan Gary and Connor Essegian combined to score Nebraska's first 22 points, giving the Big Red the lead for much of the final nine minutes of the first half. USC opened the second half on an 11-6 run and never trailed the rest of the way.

Nebraska despite a stretch of nearly five minutes without a made shot kept the game interesting and never trailed by more than five points. The Huskers tied the game multiple times, including on a Brice Williams 3 with 1:19 to go.

But USC answered with a triple of their own and Nebraska's offense turned into "stand around and hope" mode, settling for a pair of layups after burning a bunch of clock as the Trojans made their free throws on the other end to seal the game.

Southern California Trojans forward Saint Thomas (0) looks on during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Jan 22, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Saint Thomas (0) looks on during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

For the first time this season, Nebraska lost a game when the opponent shot worse than 39% from deep. USC made just 6-of-21 from beyond the arc as part of a 44.3% shooting night.

The Huskers shot 49.1% for the game, including 5-of-24 from 3.

Gary finished with a career-high 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting, including 0-for-5 form deep. The Husker senior added three rebounds and a blocked shot.

Southern California Trojans guard Wesley Yates III (6) dunks the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3).
Jan 22, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Wesley Yates III (6) dunks the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Brice Williams (3) during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Williams, after taking 16 minutes to even put up a shot, eventually got rolling and scored 17 shots.

Nebraska will take the losing streak on the road this weekend, facing Wisconsin Sunday. Tip from Madison is slated for noon CST on the Big Ten Network.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

