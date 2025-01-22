Husker Dan Looks Ahead to the '25 Husker Football Schedule
Although the Husker season opener is over 200 days away, I thought it would be a good time to take a quick look at what kind of competition NU will face this fall.
Gone are Ohio State, Indiana, Colorado and Wisconsin (NU went 2-2 last year against them), Back after a one year absence are Minnesota and Northwestern. Also on the schedule are traditional powerhouse programs like Michigan, Penn State and Iowa.
NU will face seven teams that had losing records in 2024 and five with winning records. Those with winning records are PSU (13-3), Michigan, Minnesota and Iowa (8-5) and USC (7-6).
NU will face only three teams it played last year: USC, UCLA and Iowa-all Husker losses. The good news is that because of the Husker home atmosphere at Arrowhead Stadium, NU will enjoy nine "home" games this fall.
Let's take a look.
Husker 2025 Football Schedule
AUGUST
8/28 Cincinnati (5-7)
Thursday night
Conference: Big 12
Game Location: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Coach: Scott Satterfield (3rd year) Note: Scott is the brother of Marcus Satterfield current TE coach at Nebraska
Last Year's Score: DNP
SEPTEMBER
9/6 Akron (4-8)
Head Coach: Joe Moorhead (4th)
Conference: Mid America
Game Location: Lincoln, NE
Last Year's Score: DNP
9/13 Houston Christian (5-7)
Head Coach: Jason Bechtel (2nd)
Conference: Southland
Location: Lincoln
Last Year's Score: DNP
9/20 Michigan (8-5)
Head Coach: Sherrone Moore (2nd)
Conference: Big Ten
Location: Lincoln
Last Year's Score: DNP
9/27 Bye Week
OCTOBER
10/4 Michigan State (5-7)
Head Coach: Jonathan Smith (2nd)
Location: Lincoln
Conference: Big Ten
Last Year's Score: DNP
10/11 @Maryland (4-8)
Head Coach: Michael Locksley (7th)
Conference: Big Ten
Location: College Park, MD
Last Year's Score: DNP
10/18 @Minnesota (8-5)
Head Coach: PJ Fleck (9th)
Conference: Big Ten
Location: Minneapolis, MN
Last Year's Score: DNP
10/25 Northwestern (4-8)
Head Coach: David Braun (3rd)
Conference: Big Ten
Location: Lincoln
Last Year's Score: DNP
NOVEMBER
11/1 USC (7-6)
Head Coach: Lincoln Riley (4th)
Conference: Big Ten
Location: Lincoln
Last Year's Score: 20-28 Husker loss
11/8 @UCLA (5-7)
Head Coach: DeShaun Foster (2nd)
Conference: Big Ten
Location: Lincoln
Last Year's Score: 20-27 Husker loss
11/15 Bye Week
11/22 @Penn State (13-3)
Head Coach: James Franklin (12th)
Conference: Big Ten
Location: Happy Valley, PA
Last Year's Score: DNP
11/28 Iowa (8-5)
Head Coach: Kirk Ferentz (27th)
Conference: Big Ten
Location: Lincoln
Last Year's Score: 10-13 Husker loss
There you have it.
Name That Song
I heard this haunting fight song that was played by the University of Texas marching band during the two Longhorns' CFP games. I'd heard the music before, but couldn't remember where. Now I think I have the answer. Before I reveal it, I'm asking Husker Max readers what they think.
Email me at HuskerDan@cox.net.
How 'Bout Them Huskers
This week's episode includes the 2024 CFP games, Britt Prince and the Husker women's basketball program, the tragic passing of 19 year old Jack Hoffman and the death of actor/comedian/baseball player Bob Uecker. We also take a peek at the '25 Husker football schedule.
