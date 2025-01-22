Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2026 4-Star Tight End Evan Jacobson Breaks Down Husker Offer
While Nebraska football has one tight end headed to the NFL Draft and a quarterback transitioning to the position, the coaching staff is also looking to the future with scholarship offers to multiple high school prospects.
One of those offers went to a neighboring state and found Evan Jacobson. The 6-7, 220-pound tight plays for Waukee High School in Iowa.
The 247Sports Composite lists Jacobsen as the third best player in Iowa and 248th in the nation. He's the No. 13 tight end in the 2026 class.
The offer list has grown to more than two-dozen, including Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Stanford, Texas A&M, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Jacobson caught up with HuskerMax about his Husker offer.
"The Nebraska offer is something that really excites me just because of how important the tight end is to their offense and how they use the TE," Jacobson said.
The offer came from former offensive coordinator and now full time tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield.
"Coach Satterfield was the one to offer me when he came through to the school and he told me he loves what I do on the field and was extremely impressed with my tape and how complete of a TE I was," Jacobson said. "He also told me they are going to recruit me super hard and really want me for their program."
A dynamic athlete, Jacobson also plays basketball. In a game earlier this week, he scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.