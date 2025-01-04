After Nebrasketball: PBA Remains a Nightmare for Opponents
Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry break down the huge win by Nebraska that moves them to 12-2 on the season, including 2-1 in Big Ten play!
In this story:
Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry break down the huge win by Nebraska that moves them to 12-2 on the season, including 2-1 in Big Ten play!
For more content like this, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: http://www.patreon.com/i80club.
MORE: Nebrasketball Upsets No. 15 UCLA, 66-58
MORE: Georgia Southern Transfer Linebacker Marques Watson-Trent Commits to Nebraska
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Penn State: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: Nebraska Linebacker Ismael Smith Flores Enters Transfer Portal
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball's Latest Bracketology Update
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published