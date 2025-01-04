All Huskers

Georgia Southern Transfer Linebacker Marques Watson-Trent Commits to Nebraska

The 2024 Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year is set to become a Cornhusker.

Kaleb Henry

Linebacker Marques Watson-Trent moves in on a tackle of RB Percy Agyel-Obese of James Madison. Watson-Trent had one solo tackle and five assists.
Linebacker Marques Watson-Trent moves in on a tackle of RB Percy Agyel-Obese of James Madison. Watson-Trent had one solo tackle and five assists. / [FRANK FORTUNE/SAVANNAH MORNING NEWS] / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Nebraska football is getting a solid defensive addition out of the transfer portal.

Former Georgia Southern linebacker Marques Watson-Trent has committed to NU. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Sam Houston State Bearkats wide receiver Michael Phoenix II loses the ball against Georgia Southern Eagles linebacker.
Dec 19, 2024; New Orleans, LA, USA; Sam Houston State Bearkats wide receiver Michael Phoenix II (4) loses the ball against Georgia Southern Eagles linebacker Marques Watson-Trent (1) but is able to recover the ball during the first half at Caesars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Watson-Trent played in 49 games over five seasons for the Eagles. He has had at least 114 tackles in each of the past three seasons, including several tackles for loss and a total of six sacks.

An All-Sun Belt Conference player in 2022, 2023, and 2024, Watson-Trent was named the 2024 conference defensive player of the year after tallying 120 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks.

In 2022 against Nebraska, Watson-Trent had 10 tackles in the 45-42 upset of the Huskers at Memorial Stadium.

MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Penn State: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel

MORE: Nebraska Linebacker Ismael Smith Flores Enters Transfer Portal

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball's Latest Bracketology Update

MORE: Latest Nebraska Basketball Bracketology Projections as 2025 Begins

MORE: Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2027 RB Rayshawn Duncan Discusses Offer, Confirms Visit Date

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football