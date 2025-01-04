Georgia Southern Transfer Linebacker Marques Watson-Trent Commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football is getting a solid defensive addition out of the transfer portal.
Former Georgia Southern linebacker Marques Watson-Trent has committed to NU. He has one season of eligibility remaining.
Watson-Trent played in 49 games over five seasons for the Eagles. He has had at least 114 tackles in each of the past three seasons, including several tackles for loss and a total of six sacks.
An All-Sun Belt Conference player in 2022, 2023, and 2024, Watson-Trent was named the 2024 conference defensive player of the year after tallying 120 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks.
In 2022 against Nebraska, Watson-Trent had 10 tackles in the 45-42 upset of the Huskers at Memorial Stadium.
