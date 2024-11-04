All Huskers

Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola 'Expected to Be Healthy' For USC Game

Nebraska football is expected to have starting quarterback Dylan Raiola return to action after the Huskers' bye week. The freshman had left the UCLA contest with an injured back and did not return Saturday.

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a 40-yard pass to wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. during the second quarter against UCLA.
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola fires a 40-yard pass to wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. during the second quarter against UCLA. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

Nebraska football fans can breathe a sigh of relief as early indications on Monday have quarterback Dylan Raiola available to play following the Huskers' bye week.

During Nebraska's 27-20 loss Saturday to UCLA at Memorial Stadium, Raiola left the game with an injury to his back on the second-to-last offensive possession for the Huskers. He would attempt to return, but would instead not participate in another snap as Heinrich Haarberg finished out the contest for the Big Red.

Raiola did appear in postgame interviews following the loss, saying that his back "kind of locked up on me." He added that he felt that Haarberg gave Nebraska the best change to win once the game was down to one possession.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) hands the ball off to running back Dante Dowdell (23)
Nov 2, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) hands the ball off to running back Dante Dowdell (23) against the UCLA Bruins during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

"From that point try to come back, but we trust Heinrich (Haarberg) in those situations, and I thought it was best for the team. I could possibly hurt them if I went back out there, Heinrich did a really good job," Raiola said.

Luckily for Nebraska, the extent of Raiola's injury seems to have only affected him for the final snaps against UCLA. According to a post on X from ESPN College Football insider Pete Thamel, Raiola is "expected to be healthy" for the Huskers' next contest at USC on Nov. 16.

During Matt Rhule's bye-week press conference Monday morning, the coach stated that Raiola suffered a "contusion to his back and spine" that caused some spasming. Rhule added that Raiola would be questionable to play if Nebraska played this week, but is expected to be day-to-day in two weeks for the contest in Southern California.

Nebraska has not had one quarterback start and play all twelve regular season games since the 2017 season with Tanner Lee in Mike Riley's final year as head coach. Raiola has already surpassed last season's total quarterback passing numbers, including passing yards, touchdowns, and completions.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks to hand off during the second half of the NCAA football game
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks to hand off during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. Ohio State won 21-17. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raiola had injury scares in previous contests this season, including a noticeable limp during the road-test at Indiana on Oct. 19 followed by a reaction after a hit to his throwing shoulder during the Ohio State game on Oct. 26. The Huskers could turn to 2023 starting quarterback Heinrich Haarberg who won all five of Nebraska's games last season while under center.

Haarberg is ahead of fellow freshman signal-caller Daniel Kaelin and NAIA transfer Jalyn Gramstead on the roster.

MORE: Nebraska-USC Football Game Gets 3 p.m. Kickoff

MORE: Coach Tim Miles Stops by SMQ to Talk Bob & Jay Off the Ledge After Nebraska Football's UCLA Debacle

MORE: Nebraska Bowl Projections After Disappointing Loss to UCLA

MORE: Nebraska Football Commit Dayton Raiola Actively Recruiting 5-Star WR 'Boobie' Feaster

MORE: Dave Feit: Taking a Hard Look at Nebraska's Offense

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Austin Jacobsen
AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Football