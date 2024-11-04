Nebraska Football's Dylan Raiola 'Expected to Be Healthy' For USC Game
Nebraska football fans can breathe a sigh of relief as early indications on Monday have quarterback Dylan Raiola available to play following the Huskers' bye week.
During Nebraska's 27-20 loss Saturday to UCLA at Memorial Stadium, Raiola left the game with an injury to his back on the second-to-last offensive possession for the Huskers. He would attempt to return, but would instead not participate in another snap as Heinrich Haarberg finished out the contest for the Big Red.
Raiola did appear in postgame interviews following the loss, saying that his back "kind of locked up on me." He added that he felt that Haarberg gave Nebraska the best change to win once the game was down to one possession.
"From that point try to come back, but we trust Heinrich (Haarberg) in those situations, and I thought it was best for the team. I could possibly hurt them if I went back out there, Heinrich did a really good job," Raiola said.
Luckily for Nebraska, the extent of Raiola's injury seems to have only affected him for the final snaps against UCLA. According to a post on X from ESPN College Football insider Pete Thamel, Raiola is "expected to be healthy" for the Huskers' next contest at USC on Nov. 16.
During Matt Rhule's bye-week press conference Monday morning, the coach stated that Raiola suffered a "contusion to his back and spine" that caused some spasming. Rhule added that Raiola would be questionable to play if Nebraska played this week, but is expected to be day-to-day in two weeks for the contest in Southern California.
Nebraska has not had one quarterback start and play all twelve regular season games since the 2017 season with Tanner Lee in Mike Riley's final year as head coach. Raiola has already surpassed last season's total quarterback passing numbers, including passing yards, touchdowns, and completions.
Raiola had injury scares in previous contests this season, including a noticeable limp during the road-test at Indiana on Oct. 19 followed by a reaction after a hit to his throwing shoulder during the Ohio State game on Oct. 26. The Huskers could turn to 2023 starting quarterback Heinrich Haarberg who won all five of Nebraska's games last season while under center.
Haarberg is ahead of fellow freshman signal-caller Daniel Kaelin and NAIA transfer Jalyn Gramstead on the roster.
