Matt Rhule Says QB Dylan Raiola Should Be Ready for Nebraska’s Game at USC
Coach says bye week will be a “week of introspection” after the Huskers' third loss in a row
In this story:
Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola left Saturday's game against UCLA with an injury but should be ready to play Nov. 16 against Southern California.
“He’d probably be questionable for this week if we were playing,” Rhule said Monday, describing the injury as a spine contusion. “He should be available for next week.”
Speaking during his only media availability of the bye week, Rhule discussed the Huskers' disappointing performance against UCLA and the offense's struggles this season. The full video is above, and notes from Kaleb Henry are below, followed by links to more coverage.
- Rahmir Johnson still out recovering from an ankle.
- This is a "week of introspection".
- Assistants need evaluate everything.
- Also a big week for recruiting. Will hit the road.
- Working on USC prep.
- "My job is to consider everything" in regard to a question on changes that could jump-start the offense.
- Getting some outside eyes to look at both offense and defense to get suggestions for changes.
- Offense isn't able to run the ball to control the game.
- Job this week is to look at the offense and say "what can we do?"
- In August, thought the offense would be better at running the ball, play action game, and just overall better.
- Playing early means experience from tough moments, like what Dylan Raiola is going through.
- "On-the-job training. On-the-job learning."
- Dylan needs to weather the storm.
- Looking this week at how the offense is being called.
- Gotta score more.
- Not calling any plays that the players can't execute.
- Hard to hear that the team is inconsistent right now.
- Didn't like the way the team played against UCLA.
- Wants final three games for the team to "fight, scratch, claw, and compete."
- "Am I being demanding enough? Tough enough?"
- Practicing Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday with prep for USC.
- Rhule leaving Wednesday night to go recruiting.
- Players get Friday & Saturday off then back to work Sunday.
- Up to the players to keep a positive mindset and perform like they're capable of.
- "At the end of the day, when the ball is snapped, you gotta play."
- Expected to get Malcolm Hartzog back. Tommi Hill played Saturday and should be more recovered for USC. Marques Buford getting healthy with the down time.
- Not much difference in talent from Ohio State to UCLA. Some teams have better lines and better quarterbacks.
- Disappointed in the inconsistencies in performance from week to week.
- Hopes players block out the noise, the pointing fingers at each other.
- "This program needs to go to a bowl game."
- A little adversity shouldn't cause players to leave, but team needs to make progress in November.
Refresh page to see the latest additions.
