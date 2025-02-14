After Nebrasketball: Nebraska's Four-Game Winning Streak Comes to an End Against Maryland
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow break down the tough Nebraska loss and look ahead to what's next.
In this story:
Jack Mitchell, Kaleb Henry, and Jacob Bigelow break down the tough Nebraska loss and look ahead to what's next.
Watch the postgame show below!
For more content like this, become a Patron today for as low as $5 a month: patreon.com/i80club.
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Falls Short Against No. 25 Maryland
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Routs No. 17 Maryland to End Losing Streak
MORE: Four Nebraska Football Players Invited to NFL Combine; Nash Hutmacher Snubbed
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Baseball in the MLB Desert Invitational: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
MORE: Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown: Michigan Stakes its Claim at the Top
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published