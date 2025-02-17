Big Ten Men's Basketball Weekend Rundown: Wisconsin Flexes and Izzo Makes History
Welcome back to the Big Ten Men's Basketball Weekend Rundown.
Let's review the results from Thursday to Sunday and examine where each team stands as the NCAA Tournament keeps inching closer. Which teams are competing for a championship? Which ones will be left out?
Thursday Result:
No. 25 Maryland 83, Nebraska 75
Maryland put together an impressive offensive performance, shooting 58.5% from the field as the Terps snapped Nebraska’s four-game winning streak with an 83-75 victory. Derik Queen was dominant, leading the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season. The Terrapins had five players in double figures, showing great balance, while Julian Reese also notched a double-double with 13 points and 12 boards.
Nebraska fought hard, with Juwan Gary scoring 22 and Brice Williams continuing his hot streak with 20, but the Cornhuskers couldn’t keep up with Maryland’s efficiency. The Terps, who also won the first matchup in January, looked sharp and in control, while Nebraska struggled to get key stops when it mattered.
Friday Result:
UCLA 72, Indiana 68
UCLA survived a late push from Indiana, sealing a 72-68 win after Dylan Andrews sank two clutch free throws with four seconds left. The Bruins built a comfortable lead early, going up by 13 in the first half and maintaining a 10-point cushion deep into the second. However, Indiana fought back behind Malik Reneau’s late scoring surge, cutting the deficit to just two in the final minute.
The Hoosiers had multiple chances to tie or take the lead but couldn’t convert, allowing UCLA to escape with the victory. UCLA looked solid for most of the game but struggled to close, while Indiana showed resilience but ultimately couldn’t finish key plays down the stretch.
Saturday Results:
No. 16 Wisconsin 94, No. 7 Purdue 84
Wisconsin didn’t let adversity shake them, using Kamari McGee’s first-half ejection as fuel to power past No. 7 Purdue in a 94-84 road victory. The Badgers stayed focused and executed down the stretch, handing the Boilermakers their second home loss of the season.
The win was crucial for Wisconsin’s Big Ten title hopes, pulling the Badgers within striking distance of the top teams in the standings. Purdue had its moments, but Wisconsin’s composure and determination made the difference in a statement win.
No. 11 Michigan State 79, Illinois 65
Michigan State surged past Illinois with a dominant second half, turning a close game into a 79-65 victory and making history in the process. Jaxson Kohler led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds, while Tre Holloman added 14 as the Spartans pulled away with a 15-0 run to close the game. Illinois simply couldn’t buy a basket down the stretch, missing their final 18 shots in a brutal scoring drought.
The win was especially significant as it gave coach Tom Izzo his 354th Big Ten victory, passing Bobby Knight for the most in conference history. Michigan State looked locked in and poised for a strong finish to the season, while Illinois struggled to keep up when it mattered most.
Washington 75, Penn State 73
Washington battled back from a double-digit deficit to edge Penn State 75-73 in a tightly contested matchup. Mekhi Mason was the difference-maker, hitting six threes and finishing with 20 points, while DJ Davis came through in the clutch with a late three and key free throws. After trailing by 13 in the first half, the Huskies found their rhythm early in the second and made timely plays down the stretch.
Penn State had chances late, but Ace Baldwin Jr.’s last-second three missed the mark, sealing the Nittany Lions' seventh straight loss. Washington showed resilience in the comeback, while Penn State continued its struggles in closing out games.
Minnesota 69, USC 66
Minnesota pulled out a gritty 69-66 road win over USC, securing back-to-back road victories for the first time since 2021. Lu’Cye Patterson led the way with a season-high 25 points, including clutch free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.
USC had its chances late, but Desmond Claude’s turnover and Wesley Yates III’s slip on the final possession doomed the Trojans. Minnesota showed poise down the stretch, while USC let a winnable game slip through its fingers.
Sunday Results:
Nebraska 68, Northwestern 64
Nebraska pulled off a stunning comeback, erasing a 20-point deficit to defeat Northwestern 68-64 in a gritty road win. Brice Williams took over in the second half, scoring 15 of his 21 points, while Juwan Gary added 17, including key baskets during Nebraska’s rally. Northwestern seemed in control early, stretching its lead to 41-21 right after halftime, but the Cornhuskers responded with an 11-0 run and kept chipping away.
Braxton Meah’s three-point play gave Nebraska its first lead late, and Williams sealed the victory at the free-throw line. The Huskers showed resilience and poise under pressure, while Northwestern crumbled down the stretch, letting a massive lead slip away.
Oregon 75, Rutgers 57
Oregon took control in the second half and rolled past Rutgers 75-57, picking up a much-needed win. Jackson Shelstad led the Ducks with 19 points, while Nate Bittle was a force inside, recording 15 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks for his fourth double-double of the season. Oregon, coming off a win that snapped a five-game skid, looked confident and efficient, gradually pulling away after a close first half.
Rutgers struggled offensively, with star freshmen Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey held well below their season averages. The Scarlet Knights started strong but couldn’t keep up, while Oregon’s balanced attack and defensive effort made the difference.
No. 20 Michigan 86, Ohio State 83
Legaue leader Michigan held off a tough challenge from Ohio State, securing an 86-83 victory behind Vladislav Goldin’s 20-point, 10-rebound effort, including a clutch putback in the final minute. Danny Wolf also delivered with 17 points and 11 boards as the Wolverines extended their winning streak to six and maintained their lead atop the Big Ten standings.
Ohio State fought hard, led by Devin Royal’s 26 points, but Bruce Thornton’s potential game-tying shot in the final seconds came up short. Michigan showed poise in crunch time, while the Buckeyes battled but couldn’t capitalize on key late opportunities.
No. 25 Maryland 101, Iowa 75
Maryland dominated Iowa 101-75 in a high-scoring affair, marking its most points in a Big Ten game since joining the conference. Despite trailing by four at halftime, Iowa could not withstand Maryland's offensive onslaught in the second half, where the Hawkeyes missed all 13 of their three-point attempts.
Ja’Kobi Gillespie led the charge with 26 points, and the Terrapins’ starting five was unstoppable, combining for 95 points. Iowa, led by Pryce Sandfort's 15 points, couldn't recover from a 23-4 run to start the second half, and the Hawkeyes' struggles extended to their fourth loss in five games. Maryland’s balance and execution were impressive, and the Terps showed no mercy, clinching a dominant win.
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.