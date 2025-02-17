Nebraska Baseball Shuts Out San Diego State
A day after having to hold on, Nebraska baseball got a no-doubter in Arizona.
Nebraska shut out San Diego State on the final day of the MLB Desert Invitational, 13-0. The Huskers improve to 2-1 while the Aztecs fall to 1-2.
Will Walsh was phenomenal in the start for the Big Red. The southpaw went 7.0 innings, striking out six while allowing five hits and no runs. Carson Jasa finished off the final 2.0 innings, allowing just a pair of hits.
At the plate Max Buettenback had the hot bat. He went 2-for-3, notching four RBI. Buettenback had a pair of sacrifices in the first and second innings, before a two-run homer in the fifth as the game got out of hand in favor of the Huskers.
Nebraska stays in Arizona to play at Grand Canyon Monday. First pitch from Phoenix is set for 2 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.
