Nebraska Baseball Shuts Out San Diego State

Will Walsh threw seven scoreless innings to help the Huskers to a Sunday win.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska pitcher Will Walsh threw seven scoreless innings against San Diego State in the MLB Desert Invitational on Feb. 16, 2025.
A day after having to hold on, Nebraska baseball got a no-doubter in Arizona.

Nebraska shut out San Diego State on the final day of the MLB Desert Invitational, 13-0. The Huskers improve to 2-1 while the Aztecs fall to 1-2.

Will Walsh was phenomenal in the start for the Big Red. The southpaw went 7.0 innings, striking out six while allowing five hits and no runs. Carson Jasa finished off the final 2.0 innings, allowing just a pair of hits.

At the plate Max Buettenback had the hot bat. He went 2-for-3, notching four RBI. Buettenback had a pair of sacrifices in the first and second innings, before a two-run homer in the fifth as the game got out of hand in favor of the Huskers.

Nebraska stays in Arizona to play at Grand Canyon Monday. First pitch from Phoenix is set for 2 p.m. CST. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

Box score

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

