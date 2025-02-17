HuskerMax Today: Remembering Greg Sharpe, Nebrasketball's Comeback, & Baseball's Opening Weekend
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry remember Voice of the Huskers Greg Sharpe before diving into Nebraska men's basketball's massive comeback. The guys talk more about Sharpe's memory with Huskers Radio Network's Ben McLaughlin, who was on the call for Nebraska's upset of No. 16 Vanderbilt.
In this story:
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry remember Voice of the Huskers Greg Sharpe before diving into Nebraska men's basketball's massive comeback. The guys talk more about Sharpe's memory with Huskers Radio Network's Ben McLaughlin, who was on the call for Nebraska's upset of No. 16 Vanderbilt.
Watch the show below, and join the guys live from 9-10 a.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.
Interested in sponsoring HuskerMax Today? Contact Kaleb (kaleb.g.henry@gmail.com) or David Max (bigredmax@yahoo.com).
MORE: Nebraska Baseball Shuts Out San Diego State
MORE: Nebraska Softball to Compete in 2026 Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational
MORE: Ava Kuszak Ties Nebraska Softball Record in Run-Rule Win
MORE: Britt Prince Injured as Nebraska Women's Basketball Loses at Illinois
MORE: Husker Wrestling Trounces Indiana on Senior Day
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.
Published