Big Ten Basketball Weekend Rundown: Michigan State Conquers Wisconsin
Welcome back to the Big Ten Basketball Weekend Rundown. March is officially here, and with its arrival comes very consequential games.
Let's review the results from Thursday to Sunday and examine where each team stands as the NCAA Tournament keeps inching closer and the conference title race get tighter. Which teams are competing for a championship? Which ones will be left out?
*Rankings are from when the games were played
Big Ten Basketball Thursday Results:
No. 15 Michigan 84, Rutgers 82
Michigan pulled off a thrilling comeback victory over Rutgers, 84-82, thanks to Nimari Burnett’s deep three-pointer at the buzzer. The Wolverines overcame a 12-point second-half deficit with a determined push down the stretch. Rutgers appeared in control for much of the game, especially after a high-scoring first half, but they couldn’t hold off Michigan’s late surge.
The Wolverines’ 14-2 run tied the game with just over four minutes left, setting the stage for Burnett’s heroics. Vladislav Goldin led Michigan with a dominant 22-point, 11-rebound performance, while Burnett added 20.
Big Ten Basketball Friday Results:
No. 20 Purdue 76, UCLA 66
Purdue snapped its four-game skid in impressive fashion, taking down UCLA 76-66 behind a dominant performance from Trey Kaufman-Renn. The forward poured in 29 points on efficient shooting, while Braden Smith added 23 to help the Boilermakers pull away late. In a game that remained tight for much of the night, Purdue’s decisive 12-0 run in the final minutes proved to be the difference.
UCLA had its chances, leading 56-55 before Kaufman-Renn took over, but the Bruins' offense stalled at the worst possible time. Tyler Bilodeau led UCLA with 15 points, but the team couldn’t keep up as Purdue heated up from deep, with clutch threes from Camden Heide and Smith sealing the victory.
Northwestern 68, Iowa 57
Northwestern picked up a crucial 68-57 win over Iowa, breaking a four-way tie for 13th place in the Big Ten and taking a key step toward securing a conference tournament spot. K.J. Windham led the way with 20 points, including four three-pointers, as the Wildcats pulled away in the second half.
Iowa kept things close early, cutting the deficit to one after halftime, but Northwestern responded with a barrage of threes to seize control. With the win, Northwestern moves into 13th place with two games remaining, while Iowa now finds itself on the outside looking in for a tournament berth.
Big Ten Basketball Saturday Results:
Minnesota 67, Nebraska 65
Minnesota pulled off a dramatic 67-65 victory over Nebraska, thanks to a career night from Brennan Rigsby, whose clutch three-pointer with 4.1 seconds left sealed the win. The Golden Gophers appeared to be in control early, leading by 19 in the second half, but Nebraska stormed back and briefly took the lead with just over six minutes remaining.
Juwan Gary’s putback with 9.7 seconds left gave the Huskers a late advantage, but Minnesota quickly pushed the ball up the court, setting up Rigsby for the game-winning shot.
It was an unexpected hero moment for Rigsby, who had struggled from beyond the arc all season but caught fire when it mattered most. Nebraska, led by 21 points each from Gary and Brice Williams, now finds itself in a precarious position for an NCAA Tournament bid.
Oregon 82, USC 61
Oregon extended its winning streak to five games with a dominant 82-61 victory over USC, pulling away late thanks to a decisive 16-0 run. Keeshawn Barthelemy led the Ducks with 20 points on an efficient 8-of-10 shooting night. Despite a close first half and USC keeping it within seven late, Oregon’s defense and perimeter shooting took over,.
The Trojans struggled offensively, despite a standout performance from Rashaun Agee, who posted 29 points and 14 rebounds. Oregon’s balanced scoring and late surge proved too much, keeping the Ducks rolling in conference play while USC dropped its fifth straight.
No. 16 Maryland 68, Penn State 64
Maryland rallied in the second half to edge Penn State 68-64, snapping a seven-game losing streak in Happy Valley. Derik Queen led the way with 23 points as the Terrapins overcame a six-point halftime deficit.
Penn State, needing a late-season surge to stay in the Big Ten Tournament picture, put up a fight behind 18 points from Ace Baldwin Jr., but couldn’t close it out. Maryland’s balanced attack proved crucial down the stretch, keeping them in the mix for a strong conference finish.
Indiana 78, Washington 62
Indiana controlled the game from start to finish, cruising to a 78-62 victory over Washington behind a dominant performance from Malik Reneau off the bench. Reneau shot an impressive 10-for-13 for 22 points as the Hoosiers never let the Huskies gain momentum.
Indiana built an early 21-9 lead and, despite a brief second-half push from Washington, never allowed the margin to dip below seven after halftime. Zoom Diallo led Washington with 18 points, but the Huskies struggled to slow Indiana’s efficient offense.
Big Ten Basketball Sunday Results:
No. 8 Michigan State 71, No. 11 Wisconsin 62
Michigan State extended its winning streak to five games with a 71-62 victory over Wisconsin, keeping the Spartans in the hunt for the Big Ten title. Jaden Akins led the way with 19 points, while Jaxon Kohler dominated the glass with a career-high 16 rebounds.
Wisconsin started strong, building a nine-point lead early and holding a slim advantage at halftime, but Michigan State took over in the second half behind the all-around play of freshman Jase Richardson, who finished with 11 points, six assists, and five rebounds. The Badgers struggled to maintain their momentum despite 19 points from John Blackwell. With just one week left in the regular season, Michigan State looks like the best team in the Big Ten without a doubt.
Illinois 93, No. 15 Michigan 73
Illinois dominated No. 15 Michigan in a 93-73 blowout, extending its winning streak over the Wolverines to nine games. Tre White led the way with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Kylan Boswell and Kasparas Jakucionis each added 17. Despite struggling from the field at times, the Illini controlled the game with relentless effort on the glass.
Michigan’s Vladislav Golden put up an efficient 22 points, but the rest of the starting lineup struggled, combining for just 28 points. Illinois pulled away in the second half, using a barrage of threes to stretch the lead past 20, leaving Michigan searching for answers after its second loss in four games.
