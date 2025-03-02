How the Huskers Performed at the NFL Combine

Ty Robinson is a DT prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.84 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 30 out of 1834 DT from 1987 to 2025.



Splits projected, will be a full card with official times.https://t.co/cg9JRrvVx9 pic.twitter.com/eRtuWq6yV0