How the Huskers Performed at the NFL Combine
Nebraska football is looking to get several players drafted by NFL franchises next month.
Over the past few days, four former Huskers participated workouts and interviews at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Here is how each of those players performed.
Ty Robinson, DT
Defensive tackle Ty Robinson was the first Husker to take part in the combine's physical side on Thursday.
While Robinson's size and agility ranked as good, his speed and explosion both popped off as elite. Grabbing the most eyeballs was his 40-yard dash, which came in at 4.83 seconds
The Relative Athletic Score comparisons for Robinson include Taven Bryan from Florida in 2018, Ruke Orhorora from Clemson in 2024, and Keion White from Georgia Tech in 2023. Those players were drafted in the first, second, and second rounds, respectively.
On Friday, Robinson did 28 reps of the bench press at 225 pounds. That was tied for second among defensive tackles, trailing just the 29 reps from Maryland's Jordan Phillips.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein gave his analysis of Robinson on NFL.com.
"Bully with a roughshod playing style that forces blockers to match his physicality," Zierlein said. "Robinson is built for the trenches with the versatility to play in odd or even fronts. He’s first into contact with his hands and mitigates average knee-bend with brute force in his upper half. He’s powerful to set edges but lacks length to control and quickly shed NFL blockers. He’s an effort rusher with active hands who can exploit a weak edge and thrive in gaming fronts but possesses average creativity. Robinson might not be a star, but his effort, strength and demeanor could make him a productive pro for years to come."
Zierlein compared Robinson to current NFL defensive tackle Grover Stewart for the Indianapolis Colts. Stewart was drafted in the fourth round in 2017 out of Albany State. He has played in 124 games over eight seasons in Indianapolis, totaling 308 tackles and 12.5 sacks.
Thomas Fidone II, TE
Tight end Thomas Fidone II was one of two Huskers to begin their testing at the combine on Friday.
Fidone's size comes out as OK and his speed is good. His 40-yard dash at 4.7 seconds tied for fourth among tight ends, trailing Oregon's Terrance Ferguson (4.63s), South Carolina's Joshua Simon (4.65s), and Alabama's CJ Dippre (4.69s).
Fidone's broad jump was exceptionally impressive, as he went 10 feet, six inches. That mark was two inches further than the second-best jump.
The Relative Athletic Score comparisons for Fidone include Stephen Sullivan from LSU in 2020, Greg Dulcich from UCLA in 2022, and Tanner McLachlan from Arizona in 2024. Those players were drafted in the seventh, third, and sixth rounds, respectively.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein gave his analysis of Robinson on NFL.com.
"Fidone is long and linear with impressive athleticism but just two years of game experience due to injuries over his first two seasons," Zierlein said. "He’s a willing blocker with pretty good technique but needs to add strength to handle the work in-line. He needs to become more elusive with his release and more physical at the catch point, but he’s fast and fluid through his routes. He has the ability to uncover and stress the defense beyond the first level. Fidone’s effort, athleticism and ability to improve a passing game give him a chance to become a TE2 in the NFL."
Zierlein compared Fidone to currentl NFL tight end Josh Oliver for the Minnesota Vikings. Oliver was drafted in the third round in 2019 out of San Jose State by the Jacksonville Jaguars. In 67 games over five seasons for the Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, and Vikings, Oliver has notched 70 receptions for 701 yards and seven touchdowns.
Tommi Hill, DB
Cornerback Tommi Hill did his measurements in Indianapolis, but did not participate in any of the on-field drills. Hill weighed in at 213 pounds, up from the 205 he was listed at last fall.
Hill played in just seven games this past season due to a foot injury. If that gets healed, Hill could run at Nebraska's Pro Day on March 25.
Isaiah Neyor, WR
Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor didn't get going with his on-field participation until the weekend, but when he did his elite athleticism shown through.
With his 40-yard dash officially at 4.4, he finished 11th among his wideouts. His explosiveness, however, had him 10th in the vertical (38") and second in the broad jump (11'1").
The Relative Athletic Score comparisons for Neyor include Calvin Johnson from Georgia Tech in 2007, Julio Jones from Alabama in 2011, and Isaiah Weston from Northern Iowa in 2022. Johnson and Jones were taken with the second and sixth picks in their drafts, while Weston went undrafted.
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein gave his analysis of Robinson on NFL.com.
"Height, weight, speed prospect who finished five years of college with just two seasons of double-digit catches," Zierlein said. "Neyor is a long-strider with the ability to separate in his stems and turns. His nearly seven-foot wingspan is on display with catch-radius grabs, but he lacks the toughness and hand strength to finish when contested. His blend of size, speed and separation potential is valuable, but his skill level still needs to be developed, which could make him a practice squad candidate. "
