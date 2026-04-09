Braden Frager is Officially Set to Return to Nebrasketball

Some good news in a major way came down for Nebrasketball on Thursday.

Freshman Braden Frager, the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year, is officially set to return to the Huskers for the 2026-27 season. The Nebraska Men's Basketball social account confirmed the news.

Prior to the social post, Frager was among a contingent of Huskers visiting the Nebraska Legislature. While there, he told The Plains Sentinel that he would be returning to Nebrasketball.

"I'm coming back," Frager said.

Frager burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman this season, scoring 22 points in his collegiate debut during the season opener against West Georgia. He would crack the 20-point barrier five more times during the season.

The Lincoln native averaged 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds a game during the season. Frager made 35.2% from deep as part of 48.7% shooting from the field.

In the NCAA Tournament, Frager was superb. He had 13 points against Troy, helping the program notch its first-ever March Madness victory. He would add 15 points against Vanderbilt, including the game-winning bucket in the closing seconds.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager makes the game-winning lay-up against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Against Iowa in the Sweet 16, Frager scored 16 points and made five three-pointers. He began the tournament 0-for-5 from deep, but would make eight of the next 16 attempts from beyond the arc.

Frager is the first Husker to officially confirm his return for next season. Seniors Connor Essegian and Ugnius Jaruševičius are both expected to return, but medical waivers will be required.

"(Essegian) is probably another two to three weeks from being cleared," Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said earlier this week. "(Uggy) is still battling, going through the rehab process."

No official announcement has come yet for first-team All-Big Ten selection Pryce Sandfort. Nebraska's single-season record holder for made three-pointers was going to test the NBA draft waters this offseason, but is undergoing surgery for a sports hernia injury that will keep him out for several weeks. That likely ends his potential departure to the next level.

Nebraska forward Pryce Sandfort shoots a three-pointer against Oklahoma at the Sandford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. | Nebraska Athletics

The news of Frager's return comes one day after Berke Büyüktuncel entered the transfer portal and penned a goodbye to Husker fans.

"Husker Nation,







"These past two years at Nebraska have been nothing short of life-changing but the time has come for a new chapter.







"I’m beyond thankful to Coach Hoiberg — not only an exceptional coach, but one of the best human beings I’ve had the privilege to learn from — along with our entire staff, my teammates and our incredible fans."

Sandfort's likely return means only one full time starter from the 28-7 Sweet 16 team will be back next year. Frager was already set to step into a starting role next year as well.

Now, Nebrasketball turns to the transfer portal to fill out the remaining starters. With the losses of Sam Hoiberg, Jamarques Lawrence, Rienk Mast, and Büyüktuncel, an emphasis is being made on ball handlers and bigs. The Huskers could also use another forward, though a pair of incoming freshmen in Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier could find their way onto the court early in their careers.

Hoiberg said a selling point to players, both returning and being added, is more than just immediate money to be made.

"If you look at this in a long-term approach, and that's what we sell, the kid has to be in the right system to their long-term potential and maximize their earning potential," Hoiberg said.

Hoiberg said the system in Lincoln is attractive.

"It was an exciting style of play (on offense). It is a defense that is a team-oriented, protecting of players. It's attractive to a lot of players," Hoiberg said.

Nebraska's Braden Frager celebrates with fans following a second-round game in the NCAA men's basketball tournament between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Multiple rotation pieces are back, including guard Cale Jacobsen. The Nebraska native played in all 35 games this season, averaging 4.6 points on 52 percent shooting, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game, with a 2.1-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Forward Leo Curtis is the only other player, after those mentioned above, to have logged minutes as a Husker. The 7-foot-2 native of Iceland appeared in 17 games this season as a true freshman, averaging less than four minutes per game. He did see 13 minutes at eventual national champion Michigan and scored two points on a dunk against Vanderbilt in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Nebraska still has six open spots to fill, either with transfers or additional high school signees. The transfer portal runs through April 21.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.