Nebraska Women's Basketball Routs No. 17 Maryland to End Losing Streak
There's ending a losing streak, and then there's punching a losing streak in the face.
Nebraska women's basketball routed No. 17 Maryland Thursday evening in College Park, 91-71. The Huskers improve to 17-8 on the season and 8-6 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Terrapins fall to 19-6 overall and 9-6 in the league.
The win snaps Nebraska's three-game losing streak and is the first AP top-17 road win since 2013 for the Huskers.
The teams were tied 45-45 at the half, but then the game turned completely for the visitors. Nebraska doubled-up Maryland 28-14 in the third quarter and extended more in the fourth, shooting 58.6% in the second half.
The Huskers shot 50.7% for the game, including 12-of-21 on 3s. The Terrapins shot 41.4% overall, including 7-of-15 from deep.
Six Huskers scored in double figures, led by Alexis Markowski with 20 points. Markowski added 11 rebounds for another double-double.
Nebraska stays on the road Sunday to face Illinois. Tip in Champaign is set for 4 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network.
