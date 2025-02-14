All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball Routs No. 17 Maryland to End Losing Streak

The Huskers snap their three-game losing streak with their first AP top-17 road win since 2013.

Kaleb Henry

The Husker bench celebrates a three pointer from Logan Nissley.
The Husker bench celebrates a three pointer from Logan Nissley.
In this story:

There's ending a losing streak, and then there's punching a losing streak in the face.

Nebraska women's basketball routed No. 17 Maryland Thursday evening in College Park, 91-71. The Huskers improve to 17-8 on the season and 8-6 in the Big Ten Conference, while the Terrapins fall to 19-6 overall and 9-6 in the league.

The win snaps Nebraska's three-game losing streak and is the first AP top-17 road win since 2013 for the Huskers.

The teams were tied 45-45 at the half, but then the game turned completely for the visitors. Nebraska doubled-up Maryland 28-14 in the third quarter and extended more in the fourth, shooting 58.6% in the second half.

The Huskers shot 50.7% for the game, including 12-of-21 on 3s. The Terrapins shot 41.4% overall, including 7-of-15 from deep.

Six Huskers scored in double figures, led by Alexis Markowski with 20 points. Markowski added 11 rebounds for another double-double.

Nebraska stays on the road Sunday to face Illinois. Tip in Champaign is set for 4 p.m. CST on Big Ten Network.

