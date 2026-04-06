Claire Johnson Becomes Third Husker to Enter Transfer Portal

After a one-year stint with Nebraska, Claire Johnson will look for a new home in college basketball.

Johnson, the 5-9 guard from Paducah, Ky., has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3. She entered the portal with a "do not contact" tag, as the sophomore will have two years of college basketball eligibility remaining. Johnson joined the program one year after averaging 12.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists as a second-team All-SoCon honoree for Samford during her freshman season.

During her lone year in Lincoln, Johnson averaged 3.5 points in 10.5 minutes per game in a bench role while participating in 31 games for the Huskers en route to a 2026 NCAA Tournament appearance. Johnson signed with the program on May 5, 2025, giving her less than a full year with the Huskers.

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Claire Johnson in 2025 during her recruitment visit to Nebraska after spending one year with Samford. | @clairejohnson_4 on X

Johnson was a high-talent target before arriving to the Division I landscape, as she was one of 16 finalists for Kentucky Miss Basketball honors as the Region 1 Player of the Year as a senior during the 2023-24 season. After her lone year at Samford, producing 18 games in double figures while earning SoCon Player-of-the-Week honors, Johnson appeared to be a key piece for the 2025-26 Huskers' roster.

"Claire is coming off an outstanding freshman campaign where she showcased her versatility, efficiency and ability to impact games. Her skillset, coupled with her maturity, focus and work ethic make her the perfect fit for the Huskers," coach Amy Williams said following Johnson's commitment in May of 2025.

During her initial introduction to Nebraska, Johnson added that it was not in her plans to enter the transfer portal from Samford. Much like the ever-changing field of college basketball, plans changed quickly for the guard.

Nebraska guard Claire Johnson shoots against Northwestern State. | Nebraska Athletics

"I never really saw transferring in my future. It wasn't something I'd planned for," Johnson told the Huskers Radio Network during an episode of Sports Nightly in June. "Our coach told us the day before the transfer portal closed that she was leaving. That was unexpected. I got to think about it with my parents and just talk about it. It was good to see what my options would be."

Johnson opened the year with a hot start, leading Nebraska with 21 points in 20 minutes of action against Northwestern State in the Huskers' season opener. In the Nov. 3 matchup, Johnson would hit 7-of-9 shots, including 2-of-3 from three, while going a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line. She would close the opening quarter of the season on a self-propelled 9-0 run in over two minutes of action.

Johnson would never see her scoring output match the season-opener, although her initial minutes would remain consistent prior to the mid-December stretch. The guard played at least 14 minutes in nine of the first 11 games of the season, but would hit that mark only five more times in the Huskers' next 21 games.

Nebraska guard Claire Johnson shoots a three-pointer over Creighton guard Norah Gessert. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Johnson would end her season on an uplifting note, scoring nine points in 15 minutes in the Huskers' 93-52 home win to close the regular season against Rutgers. The guard went 2-2 from three to add six points in 11 minutes in the Huskers' 75-56 First Four matchup win over Richmond in the NCAA Tournament, as the season closed for Johnson on a one-minute, one-turnover day in Nebraska's 72-67 season-ending loss to Baylor.

"The biggest thing for me is that I want to be around good people that want me to succeed and that are going to pour into me and that I can pour into. The people here are great, that's what instantly drew me [to Nebraska]," Johnson said in June.

Johnson becomes the third player headed for the transfer portal from Nebraska women's hoops, as Jessica Petrie and Petra Bozan were reported to be doing so earlier in the offseason. Johnson could become the sixth Husker to leave the program following the conclusion of the season, along with Petrie, Bozan and graduates Hailey Weaver, Callin Hake, and Eliza Maupin.

Nebraska coach Amy Williams issues orders against Illinois State. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

While three players are reportedly going to test the transfer portal waters from Nebraska, others have stated their plans to stay in Lincoln. Confirming their return to the roster for next season are sophomore forwards Amiah Hargrove and Natalie Potts, as well as guards Logan Nissley and Kennadi Williams, as each posted to their personal social media pages this week stating their intent.

Nebraska also has incoming four-star freshman Ashlyn Koupal and Ava Miles from the 2026 recruitment class, providing an immediate spark of young talent for the Big Red if Petrie, Bozan, and Johnson elect to move on from Lincoln. Koupal is a top-rated prospect as the No. 11 recruit in the country, while Miles is a top-75 recruit.

The women's college basketball transfer portal officially opened on Monday, April 6, and closes on Monday, April 20.