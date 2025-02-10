Nebraska Basketball's Momentum Builds as Big Ten Stretch Run Begins
A day after securing their fourth straight victory, Nebraska basketball finds itself in a strong position heading into the final stretch of the Big Ten season.
The Huskers’ 79-71 win over Ohio State on Sunday not only kept their winning streak alive but also reinforced their status as a team hitting its stride at the right time. Now, at 16-8 overall and 6-7 in conference play, Nebraska has turned what was once an up-and-down season into a promising campaign with postseason potential.
The Huskers’ recent surge has been fueled by key performances from veterans like Brice Williams, who continues to be a difference-maker, and Juwan Gary, whose second-half impact helped seal Sunday’s victory.
Berke Büyüktuncel’s emergence as an offensive threat adds another layer to Nebraska’s attack, giving head coach Fred Hoiberg more options as the team prepares for the crucial weeks ahead. More importantly, Nebraska’s efficiency on both ends of the floor has improved, with smarter shot selection, better ball movement, and a defense that has been able to step up in key moments.
This four-game winning streak has positioned the Huskers as a team to watch in the Big Ten race. While the conference standings remain tight, Nebraska’s recent success provides a much-needed boost in their pursuit of an NCAA Tournament bid.
Each win adds to their résumé, and with a showdown against No. 18 Maryland on Thursday, the Huskers have a golden opportunity to further solidify their standing. A win over a ranked opponent would not only strengthen their case for March Madness but also send a message that Nebraska is peaking at the right time.
The challenge now is sustaining this level of play. Nebraska has shown resilience in recent weeks, overcoming deficits and executing in key moments. If they can continue this trend against higher-caliber opponents, their postseason outlook will only improve.
With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, every game matters, and Nebraska has put itself in a position to make a statement down the stretch.
