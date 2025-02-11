All Huskers

Five Big Ten Teams Remain in Women's Basketball Associated Press Top 25

The Husker women have one remaining top 25 matchup on their final five game stretch following their home contest against Iowa.

Austin Jacobsen

Feb 9, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns players celebrate after a victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Moody Center.
Feb 9, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns players celebrate after a victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Moody Center. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Big Ten Conference remains atop the women's basketball top 25 Associated Press top 25 rankings.

Nebraska women's basketball was not one of the programs included in the polls, and failed to receive a vote in this week's rankings following back to back losses. Nebraska fell to Indiana 76-60 on Sunday, Feb. 2 and dropped a home tilt to Michigan 78-60 on Thursday.

Nebraska has had mixed results this season against top 25 foes this year, taking down then-No. 20 Michigan State on Jan. 8 and RV Minnesota on Dec. 8 but falling in their other ranked matchups. The Huskers have dropped contests to No. 1 UCLA, No. 6 USC, No. 9 Ohio State, No. 19 Georgia Tech, and No. 24 Creighton.

Nebraska guard Britt Prince handles the ball against Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 20, 2025.
Nebraska guard Britt Prince handles the ball against Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 20, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

The Big Ten Conference once again held the top spot in this week's rankings with No. 1 UCLA leading the pack. USC rose up to No. 6, while Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 9. Outside of the top 10, the conference featured No. 17 Maryland, and No. 22 Michigan State. Illinois and Michigan received votes in this week's rankings giving the conference seven teams receiving votes in the poll.

Seven Southeastern Conference teams were included in Monday's Associated Press top 25, as No. 3 Texas, No. 4 South Carolina, and No. 5 LSU held firm in the middle of the top ten. No. 8 Kentucky rose up three spots into the top ten. Outside of the upper programs, No. 15 Tennessee rose up four spots while No. 16 Oklahoma dropped one position. No. 21 Alabama rounded out the top 25 for the SEC climbing two spots. Vanderbilt and Ole Miss received votes in this week's poll as well.

The Atlantic Coast Conference held the No. 2 spot in this week's rankings, as Notre Dame climbed to the runner-up poll position. No. 10 North Carolina State jumped up four spots for the final spot in the top ten while No. 13 Duke dropped down three positions as did No. 19 Georgia Tech. No. 23 Florida State remained in the poll while California and Louisville received votes.

The Florida State women’s basketball team takes on NC State at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Sunday, Feb. 9 2025.
The Florida State women’s basketball team takes on NC State at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Sunday, Feb. 9 2025. / Mishalynn Brown/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big 12 Conference included five teams with its leading program No. 11 TCU dropping out of the top ten down two spots from last week. No. 14 Kansas State also dropped two spots, while No. 18 West Virginia remained in their same position. No. 20 Oklahoma State jumped five spots while No. 25 Baylor snuck back into the top 25.

The Big East Conference held up with No. 7 UConn falling two spots, but added another program in No. 24 Creighton as the Bluejays jumped into the polls after receiving votes for several weeks.

Other teams receiving votes in this week's poll include California, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Utah, South Dakota State, Michigan, Richmond, Mississippi, Columbia, Harvard, Louisville, and Grand Canyon.

Following Nebraska's matchup with unranked Iowa on Monday night, the Huskers will battle No. 17 Maryland on Thursday for the start of back-to-back road tests. NU will then travel to RV Illinois on Sunday.

Associated Press Top 25

  1. UCLA
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Texas
  4. South Carolina
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. UConn
  8. Kentucky
  9. Ohio State
  10. North Carolina State
  11. TCU
  12. North Carolina
  13. Duke
  14. Kansas State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Maryland
  18. West Virginia
  19. Georgia Tech
  20. Oklahoma State
  21. Alabama
  22. Michigan State
  23. Florida State
  24. Creighton
  25. Baylor

MORE: Nebraska Basketball's Momentum Builds as Big Ten Stretch Run Begins

MORE: Big Ten Announces Baseball, Softball Television Schedules

MORE: New Special Teams Coordinator. No Spring Game. And What About Val’s and Runza?

MORE: Big Ten Basketball Weekend Rundown: Nebraska Keeps Rolling

MORE: HuskerMax Today: Nebrasketball's Streak Continues, Softball's Hot Start, and Super Bowl Reaction

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Austin Jacobsen
AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Basketball