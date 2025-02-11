Five Big Ten Teams Remain in Women's Basketball Associated Press Top 25
The Big Ten Conference remains atop the women's basketball top 25 Associated Press top 25 rankings.
Nebraska women's basketball was not one of the programs included in the polls, and failed to receive a vote in this week's rankings following back to back losses. Nebraska fell to Indiana 76-60 on Sunday, Feb. 2 and dropped a home tilt to Michigan 78-60 on Thursday.
Nebraska has had mixed results this season against top 25 foes this year, taking down then-No. 20 Michigan State on Jan. 8 and RV Minnesota on Dec. 8 but falling in their other ranked matchups. The Huskers have dropped contests to No. 1 UCLA, No. 6 USC, No. 9 Ohio State, No. 19 Georgia Tech, and No. 24 Creighton.
The Big Ten Conference once again held the top spot in this week's rankings with No. 1 UCLA leading the pack. USC rose up to No. 6, while Ohio State dropped one spot to No. 9. Outside of the top 10, the conference featured No. 17 Maryland, and No. 22 Michigan State. Illinois and Michigan received votes in this week's rankings giving the conference seven teams receiving votes in the poll.
Seven Southeastern Conference teams were included in Monday's Associated Press top 25, as No. 3 Texas, No. 4 South Carolina, and No. 5 LSU held firm in the middle of the top ten. No. 8 Kentucky rose up three spots into the top ten. Outside of the upper programs, No. 15 Tennessee rose up four spots while No. 16 Oklahoma dropped one position. No. 21 Alabama rounded out the top 25 for the SEC climbing two spots. Vanderbilt and Ole Miss received votes in this week's poll as well.
The Atlantic Coast Conference held the No. 2 spot in this week's rankings, as Notre Dame climbed to the runner-up poll position. No. 10 North Carolina State jumped up four spots for the final spot in the top ten while No. 13 Duke dropped down three positions as did No. 19 Georgia Tech. No. 23 Florida State remained in the poll while California and Louisville received votes.
The Big 12 Conference included five teams with its leading program No. 11 TCU dropping out of the top ten down two spots from last week. No. 14 Kansas State also dropped two spots, while No. 18 West Virginia remained in their same position. No. 20 Oklahoma State jumped five spots while No. 25 Baylor snuck back into the top 25.
The Big East Conference held up with No. 7 UConn falling two spots, but added another program in No. 24 Creighton as the Bluejays jumped into the polls after receiving votes for several weeks.
Other teams receiving votes in this week's poll include California, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Utah, South Dakota State, Michigan, Richmond, Mississippi, Columbia, Harvard, Louisville, and Grand Canyon.
Following Nebraska's matchup with unranked Iowa on Monday night, the Huskers will battle No. 17 Maryland on Thursday for the start of back-to-back road tests. NU will then travel to RV Illinois on Sunday.
Associated Press Top 25
- UCLA
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- South Carolina
- LSU
- USC
- UConn
- Kentucky
- Ohio State
- North Carolina State
- TCU
- North Carolina
- Duke
- Kansas State
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Maryland
- West Virginia
- Georgia Tech
- Oklahoma State
- Alabama
- Michigan State
- Florida State
- Creighton
- Baylor
MORE: Nebraska Basketball's Momentum Builds as Big Ten Stretch Run Begins
MORE: Big Ten Announces Baseball, Softball Television Schedules
MORE: New Special Teams Coordinator. No Spring Game. And What About Val’s and Runza?
MORE: Big Ten Basketball Weekend Rundown: Nebraska Keeps Rolling
MORE: HuskerMax Today: Nebrasketball's Streak Continues, Softball's Hot Start, and Super Bowl Reaction
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.