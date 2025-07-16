Former Nebraska Basketball Forward Jack McVeigh Impresses in Summer League Contest
Jack McVeigh showcased a standout performance in his Monday night outburst for the Atlanta Hawks.
The former Nebraska basketball forward arrived off the bench for the Hawks to drop a 21-point performance in Atlanta's 111-108 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets Monday. McVeigh finished the night going 4-6 from three, adding four rebounds, three assists, and one block in the contest. The performance tripled his scoring output from his first Summer League game, adding seven points against the Miami Heat.
McVeigh's best performance in the evening came in the fourth quarter, as the Hawks' forward scored 10 points forcing overtime before Atlanta eventually came out with a three-point win.
McVeigh joined the Hawks for Summer League play after finishing his first season in the National Basketball Association with the Houston Rockets. The former Husker played nine games for the Rockets and the G League's Rio Grand Valley Vipers during the 2024-25 season. McVeigh averaged 1.6 points in 4.8 minutes per game last season.
The Australian native played three seasons for Nebraska from 2015-2018, making 78 appearances for the Big Red, including 15 starts. While in Lincoln, McVeigh averaged 5.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. The forward's best season came for Nebraska in 2017-18, as McVeigh played in 14 games and pushed the Huskers to a 22-11 record, while tying for fourth in the Big Ten with a 13-5 conference record.
McVeigh returned to Australia after his junior season, playing in the National Basketball League from 2018-24. He pushed the North Adelaide Rockets in 2019 as part of the Premier League, averaging 9.4 points and helping the Rockets win the 2021 NBL1 Central Championship. He signed a two-way contract with the Rockets in July of 2024.
He joins former Huskers Keisei Tominaga, Brice Williams, and Juwan Gary on NBA Summer League rosters. His final game for Atlanta comes on Thursday prior to the postseason beginning Saturday. The Hawks battle the Memphis Grizzlies on NBA TV at 5 p.m.
More From Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.