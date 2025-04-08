Former Husker Jamarques Lawrence Returning to Nebraska Basketball from Rhode Island
There's no place like home.
Former Husker Jamarques Lawrence has announced he will be returning to Nebraska men's basketball after a year at Rhode Island. He made the announcement on his Instagram account.
Lawrence spent his first two seasons of collegiate basketball at Nebraska, appearing in 62 games. As a sophomore, he averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.
But the New Jersey native elected to enter the portal after the program's first NCAA Tournament berth in a decade. In his lone season with Rhode Island, Lawrence was named a team captain and started all 31 games. He averaged 9.9 points and 2.5 assists per game.
Lawrence joins Pryce Sandfortfrom Iowa andUgnius Jaruseviciusfrom Central Michigan as incoming transfers for the Big Red.
