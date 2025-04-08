All Huskers

Former Husker Jamarques Lawrence Returning to Nebraska Basketball from Rhode Island

After a year at Rhode Island, former Husker Jamarques Lawrence is returning to Lincoln.

Kaleb Henry

Jamarques Lawrence, URI men's basketball
Jamarques Lawrence, URI men's basketball / Eric Rueb/Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

There's no place like home.

Former Husker Jamarques Lawrence has announced he will be returning to Nebraska men's basketball after a year at Rhode Island. He made the announcement on his Instagram account.

Lawrence spent his first two seasons of collegiate basketball at Nebraska, appearing in 62 games. As a sophomore, he averaged 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

But the New Jersey native elected to enter the portal after the program's first NCAA Tournament berth in a decade. In his lone season with Rhode Island, Lawrence was named a team captain and started all 31 games. He averaged 9.9 points and 2.5 assists per game.

Lawrence joins Pryce Sandfortfrom Iowa andUgnius Jaruseviciusfrom Central Michigan as incoming transfers for the Big Red.

More From Nebraska on SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Basketball