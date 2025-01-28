Former Nebrasketball Guard, Current Trail Blazer Bryce McGowens Selected for 2025 Castrol Rising Stars Showcase
Nebraska men's basketball will be represented during NBA All-Star Weekend.
Former Husker Bryce McGowens has been selected to the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars. The annual showcase features top first- and second-year NBA players and NBA G League standouts.
The event will take place Friday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. CST from the Chase Center in San Francisco. The game will be carried on TNT and streamed on TNT Overtime on the NBA App and NBA.com.
The format for the event is a mini tournament among four teams, with the winning Rising Stars team competing in the All-Star Game mini-tournament on Sunday, Feb. 16 against the NBA All-Stars.
McGowens has appeared in five games for the Portland Trail Blazers this season. Most of his time has been spent in the G League with the Rip City Remix. In 21 games, he is averaging 27.7 points, second-most in the G League, to go with 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game this season.
After his lone season in Lincoln, McGowens was selected with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was traded to the Charlotte Hornets, where he saw NBA action in 105 games over two seasons. He was waived by Charlotte in 2024 before being picked up by Portland five days later.
At Nebraska, McGowens was a third-team All-Big Ten performer as a freshman in 2021-22, averaging a team-high 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. An eight-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week, McGowens had 11 games with 20-or-more points.
MORE: Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola Opens at +5000 to Win the 2025 Heisman Trophy
MORE: Nebraska Opens with 19th-Best Odds to Win the 2025-26 College Football Playoff
MORE: The I-80 Club Remembers Calvin Jones
MORE: Three Former Nebraska Football Players, One Future Assistant Advance to Super Bowl LIX
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Continues to Receive Votes, Just Outside of AP Top 25
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.