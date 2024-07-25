All Huskers

Future Nebraska Women's Basketball Star Breaks All-Star Game Scoring Record

Elkhorn North graduate Britt Prince dominated in her final high school appearance Wednesday night.

Austin Jacobsen

Members of the Nebraska women's basketball team surround Elkhorn North graduate Britt Prince (center, #44) in celebration of her record-breaking night at the NCA All-Star Game.
The Nebraska women's basketball team is hoping Britt Prince continues her dominance in Lincoln, just as she has showcased during her entire prep career.

The Elkhorn North graduate has already claimed four consecutive Nebraska Class B state championships, as well as notching back-to-back Nebraska High School Player-of-the-Year honors from both Gatorade and Maxpreps in 2023 and 2024. On Wednesday night, Prince flashed her potential one last time on the high school level at the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star game.

Prince was electric, dropping 32 points to set a new all-star game record, as she led the Blue squad to a 99-87 victory. Prince went 4-of-6 on 3s and added 13 rebounds with six assists offensively.

The five-star recruit headlines Nebraska's 2024-25 freshman class. She was rated the No. 16 recruit in the country by Prospects Nation and No. 28 by ESPN prior to her signing with Nebraska in November.

Prince ended her high school career as the top scorer in Nebraska Class B history with 2,491 points, ranking her second among all classes in state history. Her record surpassed former Husker legend and All-American Jordan Hooper's 2,078 points.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Amy Williams calls a play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers
Jan 14, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Amy Williams calls a play against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first half at Williams Arena. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports


"Britt is an extremely gifted athlete, and when you partner that with an intense passion for basketball, a work ethic that is unmatched, high character, and a winning mindset, the result is something special," coach Amy Williams said after Prince's national letter of intent signing. "It has been amazing to watch Britt utilize her unique talents to accomplish so much already in her basketball journey, and we cannot wait for that to continue into her college career here as a Husker.

"Britt’s decision to stay home and represent her home state says a lot about Husker Nation and how special it is to play for Nebraska."

Austin Jacobsen

AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

