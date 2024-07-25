Future Nebraska Women's Basketball Star Breaks All-Star Game Scoring Record
The Nebraska women's basketball team is hoping Britt Prince continues her dominance in Lincoln, just as she has showcased during her entire prep career.
The Elkhorn North graduate has already claimed four consecutive Nebraska Class B state championships, as well as notching back-to-back Nebraska High School Player-of-the-Year honors from both Gatorade and Maxpreps in 2023 and 2024. On Wednesday night, Prince flashed her potential one last time on the high school level at the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star game.
Prince was electric, dropping 32 points to set a new all-star game record, as she led the Blue squad to a 99-87 victory. Prince went 4-of-6 on 3s and added 13 rebounds with six assists offensively.
The five-star recruit headlines Nebraska's 2024-25 freshman class. She was rated the No. 16 recruit in the country by Prospects Nation and No. 28 by ESPN prior to her signing with Nebraska in November.
Prince ended her high school career as the top scorer in Nebraska Class B history with 2,491 points, ranking her second among all classes in state history. Her record surpassed former Husker legend and All-American Jordan Hooper's 2,078 points.
"Britt is an extremely gifted athlete, and when you partner that with an intense passion for basketball, a work ethic that is unmatched, high character, and a winning mindset, the result is something special," coach Amy Williams said after Prince's national letter of intent signing. "It has been amazing to watch Britt utilize her unique talents to accomplish so much already in her basketball journey, and we cannot wait for that to continue into her college career here as a Husker.
"Britt’s decision to stay home and represent her home state says a lot about Husker Nation and how special it is to play for Nebraska."
