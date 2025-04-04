All Huskers

Husker Games Volleyball Match Moves Back, Will Broadcast on Big Ten Network

The Huskers will cap the Husker Games with a televised match from the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

Kaleb Henry

Oct 25, 2024; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27) serves against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the third set at Bob Devaney Sports Center.
Oct 25, 2024; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers outside hitter Harper Murray (27) serves against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the third set at Bob Devaney Sports Center. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

A new time for the debut of the Dani Busboom Kelly era also comes with a television designation.

Nebraska volleyball will host Kansas at the Bob Devaney Sports Center for an exhibition on the evening of April 26, capping off a full day of Husker Games events and activities. The match will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Originally slated for 6:30 p.m. CDT, the match has been moved back to 7 p.m. CDT. There are a few hundred tickets remaining, which can be purchased here.

Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and former coach John Cook embrace.
Jan 30, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and former coach John Cook embrace while being recognized during a break in the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Tickets are $10 for UNL Students, $20 Standing Room, $30 C Level, $45 B Level, $45 A Level, and $60 courtside/VIP.

Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. CDT. Parking in the general admission lots is $15 and must purchased in advance.

The rest of the day will feature football activities in Memorial Stadium and a soccer matchup with Wyoming at Hibner Stadium, as well as tours of the Osborne Legacy Complex, the Husker Equipment Sale and a Food Truck Festival.

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

