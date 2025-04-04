Husker Games Volleyball Match Moves Back, Will Broadcast on Big Ten Network
A new time for the debut of the Dani Busboom Kelly era also comes with a television designation.
Nebraska volleyball will host Kansas at the Bob Devaney Sports Center for an exhibition on the evening of April 26, capping off a full day of Husker Games events and activities. The match will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Originally slated for 6:30 p.m. CDT, the match has been moved back to 7 p.m. CDT. There are a few hundred tickets remaining, which can be purchased here.
Tickets are $10 for UNL Students, $20 Standing Room, $30 C Level, $45 B Level, $45 A Level, and $60 courtside/VIP.
Doors for the event will open at 5:30 p.m. CDT. Parking in the general admission lots is $15 and must purchased in advance.
The rest of the day will feature football activities in Memorial Stadium and a soccer matchup with Wyoming at Hibner Stadium, as well as tours of the Osborne Legacy Complex, the Husker Equipment Sale and a Food Truck Festival.
