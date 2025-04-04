'Shocked and Impressed': 2027 5-Star Tight End Details Nebraska Football Visit
Nebraska football is through six practices for the spring session, but that hasn't stopped the Big Red from getting some big prospects on campus.
One of the players to visit recently was Ahmad Hudson. Hudson is a 6-8, 230-pound tight end from Ruston High School in Ruston, LA. He is rated as the No. 1 tight end and the fifth overall player in the 2027 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.
Hudson caught up with HuskerMax following his visit.
"My time in Lincoln was enjoyable," Hudson said. "I met a lot of cool people. It was also a really nice atmosphere. The facilities were nice too. I was able to check out the basketball facilities while I was in town."
The five-star football star is also a highly recruited power forward in the 2027 class. The Huskers talked in more detail with Hudson about his ability to play at the next level.
"What I enjoyed most was the time spent with Coach Satt," Hudson said. "We had some good conversations, we talked about my current way of playing and what it looks like on the next level."
The Nebraska recruit confirmed that he and his mother were in shock following the visit as it went better than expected.
"I haven’t been to but a few places, so I can’t really say, but I can say my mom and I were shocked and impressed," Hudson stated.
The staff left a message with the talented tight end as he continues to grow as a player and a recruit.
"The message was first and foremost that they want it to feel like home and that I can count on them on and off the field," Hudson said. "And to just keep getting better and working hard and the best is yet to come."
The Nebraska Cornhuskers proved to Hudson that he is a top priority, as he was the only tight end to visit. This caught the attention of Hudson immediately.
"Indeed, I feel like a top priority. I was the only TE there this weekend. It was a good feeling," the talented recruit confirmed.
Hudson is hopeful for a return visit to Lincoln with the stakes even higher as he wants to attend a game. He would like to experience the game day atmosphere.
"I would like to get back to get a game day experience is my schedule permits for sure," Hudson said.
With Nebraska among more than a dozen schools involved in Hudson's recruitment, including Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Texas A&M, Auburn, Florida, Oregon, Texas, and more, he is taking his time with the commitment.
"No, I don’t have a commitment timeline," Hudson said. "It’s still early in my process, and I just want to make sure that I make the best choice overall—— on and off the field. I want to see some other programs up close. I don’t want to be too hasty in deciding."
More From Nebraska on SI
- Husker Games Volleyball Match Moves Back, Will Broadcast on Big Ten Network
- Iowa Transfer Forward Pryce Sandfort Commits to Nebraska
- Will 2025 Be a Breakout Year for Husker Football?
- ‘A Different Stage’: Nebraska QB Coach Glenn Thomas Discusses Dylan Raiola’s Growth
- ‘Granddad’ Jalyn Gramstad Helping Push Nebraska Football Forward
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.