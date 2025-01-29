All Huskers

Carriker Chronicles: Sean Callahan on Whether Matt Rhule is "The Guy" for Nebraska Football

Also, Dylan Raiola's next level, Dana Holgorsen's plan and a special teams update

Adam Carriker

Adam Carriker and HuskerOnline publisher Sean Callahan share unique insight. Sean on whether Matt Rhule is "The guy" to bring Nebraska football back, what quarterback Dylan Raiola should look like in his second season, what to expect from Dana Holgorsen's offense and a special teams coordinator update. The difference between Troy Dannen and Trev Alberts, how Heinrich Haarberg will be used, a new portal lineman, whether the Blackshirts will be a top-20 unit again, and when Bo Pelini suspended Sean from practice!

