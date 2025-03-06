How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
It was a positive start to the Big Ten conference tournament for the Nebraska women’s basketball team, who took down No. 15 seed Rutgers in a 84-60 blowout.
Unlike their first meeting, the Huskers were hot from three-point range, going 13-for-31 (41.9%) while holding the Scarlet Knights to under 36% shooting for the game. It was a mostly balanced attack for NU with four players reaching double figures including a team-high 19 from Alexis Markowski who also grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double. True freshman Amiah Hargrove added 13 off the bench with Alberte Rimdal chipping in 12 points and Britt Prince finishing with 10.
Nebraska earned its 20th win of the season, which is an important milestone for its NCAA Tournament resume, but another win against a solid second round opponent could prove to be the difference in landing on the right side of the bubble.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers face off against No. 7 seed Illinois, who sneaked by Nebraska just a few weeks ago.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 10 Nebraska (20-10, 10-8 B1G) vs. No. 7 Illinois (21-8, 11-7 B1G)
- When: Thursday, March 6, 2025
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.
- Time: 5:30 p.m. CST
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Illinois Scout
Head Coach: Shauna Green | 3rd Season at Illinois; 11th as HC | 62-33 (.653) at Illinois; 218-108 (.669) Career HC Record | 5x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 1x WBIT Championships, 5x A-10 regular season titles, 2x A-10 tournament titles | 3x A-10 Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Dayton and Loras | Previous assistant at Northwestern, Dayton, Providence and Loras.
2023-24 Record: 19-15 (8-10 B1G, 9th) | W, 71-57 over Villanova to win the WBIT.
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 20-8 (February 16, 2025 last meeting, 77-68 Illinois).
2024-2025 B1G Awards: Kendall Bostic, All-B1G First Team | Genesis Bryant, All-B1G Second Team | Adalia McKenzie, Honorable Mention.
Stat Leaders: Points, Kendall Bostic, 15.8 PPG | Rebounds: Kendall Bostic, 11.3 RPG | Assists: Genesis Bryant, 3.9 APG | FG%: Kendall Bostic, 53.1% (196-369) | 3P%: Berry Wallace, 41% (32-78) | FT%: Genesis Bryant, 90.2% (129-143).
Outlook: It was a back-and-forth battle between these two squads when they faced off in their lone match during the regular season, which ended with a 77-68 Illini win. All-Big Ten First Team selection Kendall Bostic recorded a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. She averages a double-double and is one of the best forwards in women’s college basketball. Through in three other players who average double figure points and there’s a reason why this Illinois team was once ranked.
The Nebraska win on February 16 marked eight-straight wins for Illinois, but a downturn followed to halt momentum. The Illini are 0-3 since that victory with losses to No. 3 UCLA and No. 4 USC – which is understandable – but a 78-69 defeat to Michigan turned things sour heading into the postseason.
The Huskers shot less than 40% in their first meeting and hit only six three-pointers. Much like its game against Rutgers, if Nebraska can shoot at an improved rate and limit the impact of Bostic and Bryant, then a quarterfinal berth is in the cards. It’s not great that the Illini enter the postseason riding a three-game losing streak, and with Nebraska having momentum of playing a game already in Indy, I like the Huskers to avenge its loss from earlier this season.
