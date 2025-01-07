How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. No. 20 Michigan State: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
It never felt better to be back at home for the Nebraska women’s basketball team.
Following a three-week absence from Pinnacle Bank Arena – with three-straight matchups against ranked opponents sandwiched in that stretch – NU was welcomed back with open arms from the Husker faithful, rewarding them with a 72-61 victory over Penn State Sunday afternoon following a snowstorm that hit the Capital City.
Callin Hake (16), five-star freshman Britt Prince (13) and Alexis Markowski (13) combined for 42 of the team’s 72 points in the win as Nebraska used a 23-point third quarter to pull away from the Nittany Lions. The offense wasn’t great, only shooting 35.3% from the field, but that third quarter made the difference with NU shooting 52.9%.
The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Huskers, who once again will take on a quality opponent in the brutal schedule of the Big Ten.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers face off against a ranked Michigan State team.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (11-4, 2-2 B1G) vs. Michigan State (12-2, 2-1 B1G)
- When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 7 p.m. CST
- Watch: Nebraska Public Media / B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
No. 20 Michigan State Scout
Head Coach: Robyn Fralick | 2nd Season at MSU; 10th as HC | 34-11 (.756) at MSU; 226-87 (.722) Career HC Record | 1x NCAA Tournament Appearances, NCAA DII National Champion, NCAA DII Runner-Up, 3x NCAA DII Tournament Appearances | 1x MAC Regular Season Championship, 3x GLIAC Tournament & 3x Regular Season Champions | MAC Coach OTY, NCAA Division II Coach OTY, 3x GLIAC Coach OTY, WBCA Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Bowling Green and Ashland (DII) | Previous assistant at Ashland, Toledo and Appalachian State.
2023-24 Record: 22-9 (12-6 B1G, 4th) | Sixth Player OTY, 1x All-Big Ten First Team, 2x All-Big Ten Second Team | L, 59-56 to North Carolina in NCAA First Round..
All-Time Series: Michigan State leads 10-8 (March 8, 2024 last meeting, (B1G Tournament First Round, 73-61 Nebraska).
Key Returners: Julia Ayrault, G, Gr. | Theryn Hallock, G, Jr. | Isaline Alexander, F, R-Jr. | Abbey Kimball, G, Jr. | Jocelyn Tate, G/F, Sr.
Key Additions: Grace VanSlooten, F, Jr. (Oregon) | Jaddan Simmons, G, Gr. (Arizona State) | Juliann Woodard, F, Fr. (Recruit) | Inés Sotelo, C, Fr. (Recruit) | Emma Shumate, G, Jr. (Ohio State) | Nyla Hampton, G, Gr. (Ball State).
Key Departures: Moira Joiner, G (Eligibility) | DeeDee Hagemann, G, Sr. (Memphis) | Tory Ozment, G/F (Eligibility) | Gabby Elliot, G, Gr. (Penn State) | Lauren Ross, G/F, R-Sr. (Purdue-Fort Wayne).
Outlook: A rising star in the coaching industry, Robyn Fralick has Michigan State rolling in only her second season, sitting at 12-2 and ranked No. 20 as the season moves into conference play. In her 10th season as a head coach Fralick, the Michigan native has a proven track record of winning, claiming a NCAA Division II National Championship and Runner-Up in successive years while at Ashland University. She went 104-3 as a head coach at Ashland before five years at Bowling Green which ended with three postseason appearances.
Her first season in East Lansing ended with an NCAA Tournament appearance after finishing fourth in the Big Ten. Going into year two, a few major contributors are gone from the roster as second leading scorer (14.7 PPG) and All-Big Ten Second Team selection Moira Joyner exhausted her eligibility as well as Tory Ozment who added 9.6 points off the bench. A few transfers hit the Spartans as All-Big Ten Second Team pick DeeDee Hagemann went to Memphis, Gabby Elliot (7.5 PPG) to Penn State and hybrid guard Lauren Ross to Purdue-Fort Wayne.
What makes this team so dangerous is the play of 6-foot-2 guard Jula Ayrault who is back for her fifth season after being named to the All-Big Ten First Team. She leads the team in both points (16.2) and rebounds (7.8) per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Theryn Hallock was named last season’s Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year, but has started 10 of 14 games this season, averaging 12.1 points per contest which is third on the team. Senior Jocelyn Tate started all 31 games last season and is back with improved numbers, scoring 8.4 points and grabbing 5.1 rebounds per game.
Oregon forward Grace VanSlooten was the big addition over the offseason and she’s lived up to the hype being second on the team with 13.5 PPG and 7.2 RPG to create a dynamic trio with Ayrault and Hallock. Jaddan Simmons brings valuable experience as a veteran adding 7.4 PPG and 4.0 RPG.
Michigan State likes to create chaos on the defensive end with 14.3 steals (2nd in B1G) and 5.7 blocks (2nd) per game. Offensively, ball movement has been the key for the Spartans who average 18.8 assists per contest which is second in the conference with four players averaging over two assists a game.
The gauntlet doesn’t slow down for the Huskers who will face their fourth ranked opponent in the last five games dating back to December 21. The Spartans create nearly 26 turnovers per game on their opponents, which is an impressive clip so limiting that category is key. I think being at home will make the difference for Nebraska, who gets its first ranked win of the season Wednesday night in Lincoln.
