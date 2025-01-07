All Huskers

Nebraska Men's Basketball Just Outside of Associated Press Top 25

After an impressive home victory over top 25 UCLA, Nebraska garnered more votes to be just outside of the latest Associated Press poll.

Austin Jacobsen

Sam Hoiberg (1) hugs Juwan Gary (4) with two seconds left on the game clock.
Sam Hoiberg (1) hugs Juwan Gary (4) with two seconds left on the game clock. / Amarillo Mullen
In this story:

Nebraska men's basketball continues to gain respect across the country.

After receiving only one vote in last week's Associated Press Top 25 rankings, the Huskers (12-2, 2-1 B1G) garnered 62 points in this week's poll to be rated just outside the top 25 teams. Nebraska received the third most votes outside of the rankings, placing the Cornhuskers tied for 27th among all teams.

Following an impressive holiday stretch taking down Murray State, Hawai'i, and Oregon State at the Diamond Head Classic, the Huskers followed their break with a 77-43 home win over Southern on Dec. 30. Nebraska then took down then-rated No. 15 UCLA at Pinnacle Bank Arena 66-58 on Saturday.

Braxton Meah smiles after the Huskers' victory over UCLA.
Braxton Meah smiles after the Huskers' victory over UCLA. / Amarillo Mullen

The Cornhuskers had been receiving votes after their upset of then-No. 14 Creighton in November, but that stopped after a blowout loss at Michigan State in December. Nebraska has not reached the AP Top 25 since 2018.

The Huskers are among 10 Big Ten Conference teams receiving votes or ranked by the Associated Press. Leading the pack is No. 13 Illinois (11-3) that vaulted up nine spots from last week's poll. No. 15 Oregon (13-2) dropped six spots, while No. 16 Michigan State (12-2) rose two spots. No. 20 Purdue (11-4), No. 22 UCLA (11-3), and No. 24 Michigan (11-3) rounded out the top 25 spots for the conference. Nebraska, Wisconsin, Maryland, and Indiana all received votes in this week's rankings.

The Southeastern Conference remains strong at the top with six teams inside of the top ten. The top two spots in the AP poll went to No. 1 Tennessee (14-0) and No. 2 Auburn (13-1). No. 5 Alabama (12-2), No. 6 Kentucky (12-2), No. 8 Florida (13-1), and No. 10 Texas A&M (12-2) tightened the grip on the SEC's dominant start to the year, while No. 14 Mississippi State (13-1), No. 17 Oklahoma (13-1), and No. 23 Ole Miss (12-2) showcased the depth of the league. Arkansas, Georgia, Missouri, and Vanderbilt also received votes giving the 16-team league 13 programs receiving votes.

Auburn Tigers bench reacts to final points of the game as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers
Auburn Tigers bench reacts to final points of the game as Auburn Tigers take on Missouri Tigers at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. Auburn Tigers defeated Missouri Tigers 84-68. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 3 Iowa State (12-1) leads the Big 12 Conference's four ranked teams, followed by No. 11 Kansas (10-3) after the Jayhawks dropped four spots, No. 12 Houston (10-3), and No. 21 West Virginia (11-2). The Big East now has two programs in the top ten with No. 7 Marquette (13-2) and No. 9 UConn (12-3).

The Atlantic Coast Conference only had one team in the top 25 with No. 4 Duke (12-2), That matches No. 18 Gonzaga (12-4) and the West Coast Conference, as well as No. 19 Memphis (12-3) in the American Athletic Conference. Other teams receiving votes in this week's poll include Pittsburgh, Baylor, St. John's, San Diego State, Cincinnati, Clemson, St. Bonaventure, Texas Tech, Arizona, Dayton, Georgetown, and Xavier.

Nebraska has now faced two ranked foes this season, going 1-1 in their matchups in their 89-52 road loss on Dec. 7 at Michigan State while taking down UCLA on Saturday. Nebraska also has a victory over RV Indiana. The Huskers will travel to Iowa City to battle the Hawkeyes Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST, then battle No. 20 Purdue on the road on Sunday.

Associated Press Top 25

  1. Tennessee
  2. Auburn
  3. Iowa State
  4. Duke
  5. Alabama
  6. Kentucky
  7. Marquette
  8. Florida
  9. UConn
  10. Texas A&M
  11. Kansas
  12. Houston
  13. Illinois
  14. Mississippi State
  15. Oregon
  16. Michigan State
  17. Oklahoma
  18. Gonzaga
  19. Memphis
  20. Purdue
  21. West Virginia
  22. UCLA
  23. Ole Miss
  24. Michigan
  25. Utah State

MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Fails to Garner Associated Press Top 25 Votes

MORE: Nebraska Football Offers 2026 3-Star Wide Receiver Luc Weaver

MORE: How Will Matt Rhule Get to 105?

MORE: Nebraska Volleyball’s Lexi Rodriguez Named Finalist for Top Collegiate Award

MORE: Softball America Ranks Nebraska’s Jordy Bahl a Preseason Top-10 Player

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Austin Jacobsen
AUSTIN JACOBSEN

Austin Jacobsen is a radio broadcaster and former Sports Director in Central Nebraska. He has seen the Cornhusker state from all corners; growing up in the Panhandle, completing his college degree in Kearney, working in the rural Sandhills, and now residing in Omaha. Austin is a statewide, regional, and national radio award winner and can usually be found at a high school football field on Friday nights and tuning in to the Huskers wherever they travel. If he is not on the road, Austin enjoys movie dates with his girlfriend and their dog, Ava.

Home/Basketball