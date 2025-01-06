Nebraska Volleyball’s Lexi Rodriguez Named Finalist for Top Collegiate Award
Nebraska senior Lexi Rodriguez was named a finalist for the Class of 2025 Honda Sport Award for Volleyball as announced by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) on Jan. 6.
The other finalist are Olivia Babcock from the University of Pittsburgh, Brooklyn DeLeye from the University of Kentucky and Sarah Franklin of the University of Wisconsin.
Rodriguez wrapped up her career at Nebraska in December as a four-time AVCA All-American, four-time All-Big Ten honoree, and three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. She was a finalist for the AVCA National Player of the Year in 2024 and made history as the first libero to be named AVCA Region Player of the Year.
Rodriguez holds the record for most career digs in Nebraska history with 1,897. A two-time Academic All-American, she is also in contention for a third Academic All-America honor, which will be announced on Jan. 14.
After finishing her career at Nebraska, Rodriguez signed with LOVB Omaha to begin her professional career. She joins former Huskers Madi Kubik, Jordan Larson, Lauren Stivrins, and Justine Wong-Orantes.
The volleyball finalists were chosen by a panel of experts and coaches from the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA). The recipient of the Honda Sport Award for volleyball will be announced following a vote by administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools, with each institution casting a vote.
For the past 49 years, the CWSA has annually presented the Honda Sport Award, honoring the top female athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and representing "the best of the best" in collegiate athletics.
The winner of the sport's award will be named a finalist for the esteemed Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the 2025 Honda Cup, which will be awarded during the live broadcast of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards Presented by Honda on CBS Sports Network in June.
