Nebraska Women's Basketball Fails to Garner Associated Press Top 25 Votes

After receiving votes in every poll this season, the Nebraska women's basketball team failed to garner any national recognition following back-to-back losses on the West Coast and a home win over Penn State.

Austin Jacobsen

Nebraska forward/center Alexis Markowski dribbles in the post against Chattanooga.
Nebraska forward/center Alexis Markowski dribbles in the post against Chattanooga. / Nebraska Athletics
Despite a Sunday home conference win, the Husker women's basketball team failed to move the needle of national attention.

Following back-to-back losses on the west coast to two of the top teams in the nation followed with a home victory against Penn State, Nebraska failed to garner a vote in this week's Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The Huskers had earned votes in every week of this season's polls since the preseason.

Nebraska had garnered four points in total votes during last week's rankings. The Huskers were inching up the Top 25 after the start of the season, beginning the year in the rankings but remaining in the lower portion. Prior to their loss to the Georgia Tech, the Huskers were No. 24 in the Dec. 8 edition of the poll. Nebraska was No. 23 to begin the season and peaked at No. 21 prior to the Huskers' non-conference 80-74 loss at Creighton on Nov. 22.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Britt Prince (23) brings the basketball up the court as UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez
Dec 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Britt Prince (23) brings the basketball up the court as UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) give chase during the second quarter at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Big Ten Conference featured seven teams in the top 25 while a total of seven programs received votes in this week's poll. The conference features the top team in the nation with No. 1 UCLA (15-0) and includes three other teams in the top ten with No. 4 USC (14-1), No. 8 Maryland (14-0), and No. 9 Ohio State (14-0). No. 20 Michigan State (12-2), No. 23 Iowa (12-3), and No. 25 Michigan (10-4) rounded out the conference's top 25 teams, while Minnesota and Washington received votes.

The Southeastern Conference included the most teams in the top 25 with eight programs, including four teams in the top ten. No. 2 South Carolina (14-1), No. 5 Texas (15-1), No. 6 LSU (17-0), and No. 10 Oklahoma (13-2) led the pack for the SEC, while No. 15 Kentucky (13-1), No. 16 Tennessee (13-1), and No. 18 Alabama (15-1) finished out the conference's ranked teams. Vanderbilt, Mississippi, and Mississippi State all received votes.

The Atlantic Coast Conference was one behind the Big Ten with six teams featured by the Associated Press. Led by No. 3 Notre Dame (12-2), the ACC also includes No. 13 Georgia Tech (15-0), No.14 Duke (12-3), No. 19 North Carolina (13-3), No. 21 North Carolina State (11-3) and No. 24 California (14-2).

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) passes around Wofford Terriers forward
Dec 29, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) passes around Wofford Terriers forward Mia Flor (21) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Big 12 Conference includes four teams with No. 11 TCU (15-1), No. 12 Kansas State (15-1), No. 17 West Virginia (12-2), and No. 22 Utah (12-2). The lone Big East program remains No. 7 UConn (13-2), while Florida State, Vanderbilt, Mississippi, Harvard, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Washington, and Mississippi State all received votes.

The Huskers could receive top 25 recognition in next week's poll with several key opponents in their next stretch of Big Ten Conference games. Nebraska hosts No. 20 Michigan State on Wednesday night before heading on the road to Rutgers on Sunday followed by a Jan. 16 trip to No. 23 Iowa.

Associated Press Top 25

  1. UCLA
  2. South Carolina
  3. Notre Dame
  4. USC
  5. Texas
  6. LSU
  7. UConn
  8. Maryland
  9. Ohio State
  10. Oklahoma
  11. TCU
  12. Kansas State
  13. Georgia Tech
  14. Duke
  15. Kentucky
  16. Tennessee
  17. West Virginia
  18. Alabama
  19. North Carolina
  20. Michigan State
  21. North Carolina State
  22. Utah
  23. Iowa
  24. California
  25. Michigan

