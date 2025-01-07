Nebraska Women's Basketball Fails to Garner Associated Press Top 25 Votes
Despite a Sunday home conference win, the Husker women's basketball team failed to move the needle of national attention.
Following back-to-back losses on the west coast to two of the top teams in the nation followed with a home victory against Penn State, Nebraska failed to garner a vote in this week's Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The Huskers had earned votes in every week of this season's polls since the preseason.
Nebraska had garnered four points in total votes during last week's rankings. The Huskers were inching up the Top 25 after the start of the season, beginning the year in the rankings but remaining in the lower portion. Prior to their loss to the Georgia Tech, the Huskers were No. 24 in the Dec. 8 edition of the poll. Nebraska was No. 23 to begin the season and peaked at No. 21 prior to the Huskers' non-conference 80-74 loss at Creighton on Nov. 22.
The Big Ten Conference featured seven teams in the top 25 while a total of seven programs received votes in this week's poll. The conference features the top team in the nation with No. 1 UCLA (15-0) and includes three other teams in the top ten with No. 4 USC (14-1), No. 8 Maryland (14-0), and No. 9 Ohio State (14-0). No. 20 Michigan State (12-2), No. 23 Iowa (12-3), and No. 25 Michigan (10-4) rounded out the conference's top 25 teams, while Minnesota and Washington received votes.
The Southeastern Conference included the most teams in the top 25 with eight programs, including four teams in the top ten. No. 2 South Carolina (14-1), No. 5 Texas (15-1), No. 6 LSU (17-0), and No. 10 Oklahoma (13-2) led the pack for the SEC, while No. 15 Kentucky (13-1), No. 16 Tennessee (13-1), and No. 18 Alabama (15-1) finished out the conference's ranked teams. Vanderbilt, Mississippi, and Mississippi State all received votes.
The Atlantic Coast Conference was one behind the Big Ten with six teams featured by the Associated Press. Led by No. 3 Notre Dame (12-2), the ACC also includes No. 13 Georgia Tech (15-0), No.14 Duke (12-3), No. 19 North Carolina (13-3), No. 21 North Carolina State (11-3) and No. 24 California (14-2).
The Big 12 Conference includes four teams with No. 11 TCU (15-1), No. 12 Kansas State (15-1), No. 17 West Virginia (12-2), and No. 22 Utah (12-2). The lone Big East program remains No. 7 UConn (13-2), while Florida State, Vanderbilt, Mississippi, Harvard, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Washington, and Mississippi State all received votes.
The Huskers could receive top 25 recognition in next week's poll with several key opponents in their next stretch of Big Ten Conference games. Nebraska hosts No. 20 Michigan State on Wednesday night before heading on the road to Rutgers on Sunday followed by a Jan. 16 trip to No. 23 Iowa.
Associated Press Top 25
- UCLA
- South Carolina
- Notre Dame
- USC
- Texas
- LSU
- UConn
- Maryland
- Ohio State
- Oklahoma
- TCU
- Kansas State
- Georgia Tech
- Duke
- Kentucky
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
- Alabama
- North Carolina
- Michigan State
- North Carolina State
- Utah
- Iowa
- California
- Michigan
