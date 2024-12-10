How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Tarleton State: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The No. 24 Nebraska women’s basketball team started conference play on a positive note, steamrolling past Minnesota on Sunday afternoon 84-65 to hand the Golden Gophers their first loss of the new season.
It was a balanced attack for the Huskers, who got four double-figure scorers, led by Florida transfer Alberte Rimdal with 12 points, while Alexis Markowski and guard Callin Hake each added 11 points. True freshman Amiah Hargrove chipped in 10 points with eight rebounds. Logan Nissley posted eight points to complete the well-rounded offense that shot over 51% from the field and was 12-for-28 from three-point land (42.9%).
Two more nonconference opponents await before Nebraska goes head-on with Big Ten foes.
Here’s all you need to know for Wednesday night as NU faces Tarleton State.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (8-1, 1-0 B1G) vs. Tarleton State (5-5, 0-0 WAC)
- When: Wednesday, December 11
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE
- Time: 7 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G+
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and affiliates
Tarleton State Scout
Head Coach: Bill Brock | 2nd Season | 18-25 (.419) TSU; 417-80 (.839) College Career HC Record | Previous head coaching stops at McLennan CC and Grayson College | National Junior College Coach OTY (1996). .
2023-24 Record: 13-20 (7-13 WAC, 7th) | 1 All-WAC Freshman Team | Did not qualify for the postseason.
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 1-0 (Nov. 22, 2022 First Meeting, 71-53 NU).
Key Returners: Jakoriah Long, G, Sr. | Faith Acker, C, Soph. | Elise Turrubiates, F, Sr. | Miannah Little, G, Sr. | Tyler Jackson, G, Sr. | Karyn Sanford, G, Jr. |
Key Additions: Arieona Rosborough, G, Sr. (Mary-Hardin Baylor) | Alani Fulker, F, Sr. (San Jose State) | Niki Van Wyk, G, Sr. (Black Hills State) | Andjela Bigovic, F, Sr. (Cochise College).
Key Departures: Lexi Bull, F. Sr. (Southern Utah) |
Outlook: Tarleton State women’s basketball enters its second year under new head coach Bill Brock looking to improve from a 13-20 campaign from a season ago. After the school let go of nine-year head coach Misty Wilson, the Texans entrusted Brock to lead the program in its early years in Division I.
Brock is a legend in the junior college ranks, being named the NJCC Coach of the year in 1996 while claiming nine conference coach of the year honors. He spent one season at McLennan CC before coming to Tarleton State where he compiled a 28-5 record.
Brock has the luxury of returning his top five scorers from a season ago led by All-WAC Freshman Team pick and center Faith Acker. Plus, the Texans lone double-digit scorer from last season Jakoriah Long (11.2 PPG) makes her return.
Acker and Long are both down compared to their production from last season, but that’s been due to a tough non-conference schedule and the addition of senior guard Arieona Rosborough who leads the team with 11.6 points per game through 10 contests. The transfer Mary-Hardin Baylor was the biggest grab from the transfer portal for Brock, who has TSU at 5-5.
The Texans outrebounded opponents 36.9 to 31.3, but the offense has struggled with only 57 points per game while shooting 38% from the field and only 25.5% from three-point land. Averaging 18 turnovers per game doesn’t help the cause, but the Tarleton State exploded for 99 points in its latest win over LeTourneau giving some hope.
Wins over New Orleans (57-48), Northwestern State (73-56), Houston Christian (48-42), Delaware (54-40) and LeTourneau gives the Texans a .500 record with loses to UTEP, Arizona, No. 4 Texas, Nicholls and Texas State.
TSU was picked sixth in the WAC preseason poll, signaling possible improvement from Brock’s second squad, and it’s not hard to see with all the returners from last season. But the Texan offense needs to find more consistency and start hitting three-point shots in order to push teams. Nebraska should roll in this one Wednesday night in Lincoln.
MORE: Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola Rebuffs Transfer Rumors: 'All in'
MORE: Nebraska Signee Christian Jones Wins Butkus Award as Nation's Best High School Linebacker
MORE: Nebraska Men's Basketball Fails to Garner Votes in Latest Associated Press Poll
MORE: Nebraska Women's Basketball Moves Up 1 Spot in Latest Associated Press Top 25
MORE: Nebraska Defensive Lineman Keona Davis Enters Transfer Portal
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.