Nebraska Defensive Lineman Keona Davis Enters Transfer Portal

The freshman defensive lineman has three full years of eligibility remaining.

Kaleb Henry

The transfer portal is officially open and that means more names making decisions to enter.

Nebraska defensive lineman Keona Davis has announced he'll enter the portal. The freshman has three years of eligibility remaining and can also still utilize a redshirt.

"I want to thank Coach (Matt) Rhule and his staff, my teammates, and everyone in Husker Nation who has supported me along the way," Davis said. "I am deeply grateful for the experiences, relationships, and opportunities I've had as a Cornhusker."

Davis played in 11 games as a true freshman, recording nine tackles and 1.5 tackle for loss. Out of Salpointe High School in Tuscon, Ariz., Davis was originally committed to Washington and had offers from UCLA, Arizona, Colorado, and Michigan State, among others.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

