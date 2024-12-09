Nebraska Defensive Lineman Keona Davis Enters Transfer Portal
The transfer portal is officially open and that means more names making decisions to enter.
Nebraska defensive lineman Keona Davis has announced he'll enter the portal. The freshman has three years of eligibility remaining and can also still utilize a redshirt.
"I want to thank Coach (Matt) Rhule and his staff, my teammates, and everyone in Husker Nation who has supported me along the way," Davis said. "I am deeply grateful for the experiences, relationships, and opportunities I've had as a Cornhusker."
Davis played in 11 games as a true freshman, recording nine tackles and 1.5 tackle for loss. Out of Salpointe High School in Tuscon, Ariz., Davis was originally committed to Washington and had offers from UCLA, Arizona, Colorado, and Michigan State, among others.
