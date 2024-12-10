All Huskers

Nebraska Women's Basketball Moves Up 1 Spot in Latest Associated Press Top 25

The Huskers rose to No. 24 in Monday's poll.

Following their Big Ten Conference home opener, Nebraska women's basketball moved up one spot in Monday's Associated Press top 25 rankings.

The Huskers (8-1, 1-0 B1G) inched up to No. 24 in this week's AP poll, up from No. 25 the week prior. Nebraska had been ranked at No. 25 for two consecutive weeks following their Nov. 22 road loss at Creighton.

Since the last poll on Monday, Dec. 2, the Huskers dispatched Lindenwood 69-48 at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Dec. 3 then handled their conference opener against Minnesota 84-65 on Sunday.

Nebraska was the eighth team in the Big Ten to be ranked in the Top 25, but was listed ahead of conference foe Illinois that received votes. Creighton, the Huskers' lone loss this season, also received votes in this week's poll. The conference held firm at the top spot in the AP Poll with UCLA (9-0) No. 1. USC (8-1) moved up to No. 5, while Maryland (10-0) stayed at No. 7.

No. 11 Ohio State (8-0) moved up another spot just outside the top 10, while Michigan State (9-0) had the biggest leap in the poll up to No. 17 moving seven spots. Michigan (8-1) rose three spots to No. 20, while Iowa (8-1) dropped four positions to No. 21.

The remaining top three stayed the same, as UConn (8-0) remained at No. 2 while South Carolina (9-1) is No. 3. The Southeastern Conference placed four teams in the top ten, including No. 4 LSU, No. 6 Texas, and No. 10 Oklahoma. The SEC had seven total teams in the poll, featuring No. 16 Kentucky, No. 19 Tennessee, and No. 22 Ole Miss.

The Atlantic Coast Conference had five teams featured, with No. 8 Notre Dame (7-2), No. 9 Duke (9-2), No. 14 North Carolina (9-1), No. 22 North Carolina State, and No. 25 Georgia Tech. The Big 12 has four teams, with No. 12 TCU (9-1), No. 13 Kansas State (9-1), No. 15 West Virginia (9-1), and No. 18 Iowa State.

Nebraska continues their homestand on Wednesday, taking on Tarleton State at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CST in Lincoln.

Associated Press Top 25

  1. UCLA
  2. UConn
  3. South Carolina
  4. LSU
  5. USC
  6. Texas
  7. Maryland
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Duke
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Ohio State
  12. TCU
  13. Kansas State
  14. North Carolina
  15. West Virginia
  16. Kentucky
  17. Michigan State
  18. Iowa State
  19. Tennessee
  20. Michigan
  21. Iowa
  22. Ole Miss
  23. North Carolina State
  24. Nebraska
  25. Georgia Tech

