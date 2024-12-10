All Huskers

Nebraska Men's Basketball Fails to Garner Votes in Latest Associated Press Poll

A blowout 89-52 loss at Michigan State dropped the Huskers from consideration among AP voters.

Nebraska basketball guard Brice Williams (3) shoots against Grand Valley State.
Nebraska basketball guard Brice Williams (3) shoots against Grand Valley State. / Nebraska Athletics
Nebraska men's basketball's momentum in the Associated Press top 25 rankings ceased after a blowout loss to open Big Ten Conference play Sunday.

The Huskers (6-2, 0-1 B1G) dropped their road test at Michigan State 89-52 Saturday, as Nebraska failed to garner a vote in the latest Associated Press top 25 rankings released on Monday. Nebraska had been receiving votes since their victory at Creighton back on Nov. 22. The Huskers had slid from No. 35 to No. 40 in last week's poll.

The Big Red first received votes this season following the 74-63 upset in Omaha at then-No. 14 Creighton. Nebraska aimed to reach the top 25 rankings for the first time since 2018, but Saturday's loss dropped the Huskers out of contention for this week's rankings.

Nebraska guard Brice Williams shoots against Michigan State on Dec. 7, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich.
Nebraska guard Brice Williams shoots against Michigan State on Dec. 7, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. / Nebraska Athletics

Creighton and Saint Mary's, Nebraska's out of conference loss this season, received votes in this week's poll as well. The Bluejays toppled then-No. 1 Kansas in Omaha but could not inch back into the poll following a 1-2 week in Las Vegas over Thanksgiving break.

The Big Ten Conference featured six teams in the top 25 without having a program in the top ten. The highest rated conference team was No. 11 Purdue (8-2) as the Boilermakers dropped three spots out of the top ten. Oregon (9-1) remained at No. 12, while Michigan (8-1) held firm at No. 14. Wisconsin (8-2) dropped nine spots to No. 20, while the Spartans (8-2) were placed at No. 21. The final Big Ten team included No. 24 UCLA (8-1). Four other Big Ten teams received votes, including Penn State, Illinois, Maryland, and Indiana.

The Southeastern Conference took over the top-two spots in the poll as Tennessee (8-0) moved up two spots to No. 1 followed by No. 2 Auburn (8-1). The SEC has four teams in the top ten including No. 5 Kentucky (8-1), and No. 9 Florida (9-0). The conference had eight total teams in the top 25 with No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 17 Texas A&M, No. 19 Ole Miss, and No. 25 Mississippi State.

Auburn Tigers guard Denver Jones (2) is blocked by Richmond Spiders forward Apostolos Roumoglou (33)
Auburn Tigers guard Denver Jones (2) is blocked by Richmond Spiders forward Apostolos Roumoglou (33) as Auburn Tigers take on Richmond Spiders at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Richmond Spiders 98-54. / Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One week after the Big East suffered the biggest drops, the Big 12 Conference saw two teams rise and two fall significantly after a mixed week. Iowa State (7-1) moved to No. 3 while previously top rated Kansas (7-2) dropped to No. 10 after road losses at Creighton and Missouri. Houston (5-3) inched up to No. 15 while Cincinnati (7-1) fell eight spots to No. 22.

The Big East did keep both teams in the poll another week, as Marquette (9-1) fell one spot to No. 6 despite a win over Wisconsin wihle two-time defending national champion UConn (7-3) moved up seven spots to No. 18.

Duke lifted into the top five at No. 5 as the ACC's front running team. The conference also included No. 16 Clemson (9-1) while North Carolina dropped out of the rankings but did receive votes in this week's poll.

Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit (11) drives past Marquette guard Chase Ross (2) during the second half of their game
Wisconsin guard Max Klesmit (11) drives past Marquette guard Chase Ross (2) during the second half of their game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Marquette beat Wisconsin 88-74. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nebraska has now faced three teams that have received votes in the Associated Press Top 25, including currently rated No. 21 Michigan State. The Huskers will take on RV Indiana at home on Friday, while facing their next currently rated foe on Saturday, Jan. 4, as No. 24 UCLA visits Lincoln.

Associated Press Top 25

  1. Tennessee
  2. Auburn
  3. Iowa State
  4. Duke
  5. Kentucky
  6. Marquette
  7. Alabama
  8. Gonzaga
  9. Florida
  10. Kansas
  11. Purdue
  12. Oregon
  13. Oklahoma
  14. Michigan
  15. Houston
  16. Clemson
  17. Texas A&M
  18. UConn
  19. Ole Miss
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Michigan State
  22. Cincinnati
  23. San Diego State
  24. UCLA
  25. Mississippi State

