Nebraska Quarterback Dylan Raiola Rebuffs Transfer Rumors: 'All in'
Dylan Raiola isn't going anywhere.
The true freshman quarterback for Nebraska took to social media Monday to state his intent to stay in Lincoln. That's in contrast to rumors that took off throughout the day about him potentially hitting the transfer portal.
"All in! GBR," Raiola wrote on his Instagram story.
Raiola started every game for Nebraska this fall, leading the Huskers to a 6-6 record and a bowl berth for the first time since 2016. A semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award, Raiola completed more than 66 percent of his passes (253-of-380) while throwing for 2,595 yards and 12 touchdowns during his inaugural season in Lincoln.
Although Raiola is not set to hit the portal, several Huskers have made that decision. You can follow all of the activity with our transfer portal tracker.
Nebraska will take on Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28. Kickoff from Yankee Stadium is set for 11 a.m. CST on ABC.
