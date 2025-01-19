How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball vs. Wisconsin: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
For as much that has gone wrong this season for the Nebraska women’s basketball team from season-ending injuries (Natalie Potts, Allison Weidner) to heart-breaking losses (Creighton, Georgia Tech), the Huskers refuse to cave in and continue to win.
Toppled by the dominance of Caitlin Clark’s time with the Hawkeyes, wins were far and few between against Iowa, but Thursday marked by one of the biggest wins of the Amy Williams-Alexis Markowski era, taking down Iowa 87-84 in overtime for NU’s first win in Iowa City since 2018.
Five Huskers reached double figures including a game-high 22 points from five-star freshman Britt Prince who nailed a game-tying three-pointer before draining two free throws with two seconds left to send the high-scoring affair into overtime. Markowski added 19 points despite fouling out in the extra session while Jessica Petrie and Logan Nissley chipped in 13 points.
Riding a four-game winning streak since an 0-3 stretch against top-20 opponents, the Huskers have a great shot to extend that to five with a Monday night showdown with Wisconsin at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Here’s all you need to know as the Badgers visit Lincoln on Martin Luther King Day.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (14-4, 5-2 B1G) vs. Wisconsin (10-8, 1-6 B1G)
- When: Monday, January 20, 2025
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Ne.
- Time: 7 p.m. CST
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Wisconsin Scout
Head Coach: Marisa Moseley | 4th Season at Wisconsin; 7th as HC | 44-66 (.400) at Wisconsin; 89-93 (.489) Career | As HC: 1x WNIT Great 8, As AC: 5x National Championships | As AC: 7x Big East Conference titles | 2019 Patriot League Coach OTY | Previous Head Coach at Boston University | Previous Assistant at UConn, Minnesota and Denver.
2023-24 Record: 15-17 (6-12 B1G, 10th) | 1x All-Big Ten First Team, 1x All-Defensive, 1x Honorable Mention | WNIT Great 8 L, 65-60 to Saint Louis.
All-Time Series: Nebraska leads 16-7 (January 4, 2024 last matchup; 69-57 NU).
Key Returners: Serah Williams, F, Jr. | Ronnie Porter, G, Jr. | Natalie Leuzinger, G, Gr. | D’Yanis Jimenez, G, Soph. | Halle Douglass, G, Gr. | Tessa Grady, F, Soph. |
Key Additions: Carter McCray, C, Soph. (Northern Kentucky) | Tess Myers, G, Gr. (Duquesne) | Jovana Spasovski, F, Fr. (Recruit).
Key Departures: Brooke Schramek, G (Eligibility) | Sania Copeland, G, Jr. (Kansas).
Outlook: The Badgers have steadily improved over the three seasons with Marisa Moseley who came over after three years at Boston University while helping UConn to five national titles as an assistant. Wisconsin has grown from eight wins to 11 and then 15 last season following a Great 8 run in the WNIT.
Two starters departed with Brooke Schramek (7.8 PPG) graduating while Sania Copeland (7.3 PPG) landed at Kansas after entering the transfer portal. Otherwise, Wisconsin returned their core including three of its top-four scorers led by All-Big Ten first team pick Serah Williams who’s dominating once again with 18.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game as a 6-foot-4 forward. Ronnie Porter (9.1 PPG, 4.4 APG) and Natalie Luezinger (8.1 PPG) also return to the starting lineup for another season.
Moseley used the portal to bring in some depth and add onto her plethora or returners starting with sophomore center Carter McCray who came over from Northern Kentucky. She was a star being named the Horizon League Freshman of the Year after averaging 15.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per contest. The Big ten is a different animal, but she’s at a respectable 9.5 points (2nd on team) and 6.8 rebounds (2nd) as a starter. Fifth-year guard Tess Myers is another transfer starter from Duquesne who’s at seven points per game in her final season of college basketball.
It’s been a brutal start to conference play for the Badgers, who started off with a win over Rutgers but have lost six-straight Big Ten matchups. Although, those losses have come against the upper tier of the conference in Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington, No. 8 Maryland and No. 9 Ohio State. Five of those six are in the top half of the conference and have at least 13 wins on the season.
As a result of the schedule, UW ranks near the bottom in multiple categories in the conference. That’s including second-to-last in PPG (65.9) and ranking third-lowest in field goal percentage (43.4).
Shutting down Williams will be the focus for Nebraska with Alexis Markowski once again getting a tough assignment. Look out for Leuzinger and bench player Lily Krahn from beyond the arc with each shooting above 40% from three-point land.
I’d still expect a Husker victory in this one, especially being at PBA where they’re riding a 14-game home winning streak including an 11-0 mark this season.
