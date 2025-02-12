How to Watch Nebraska Women’s Basketball at No. 17 Maryland: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
Right as the fortune for the Nebraska men’s basketball team flips around, so does it for the women’s team.
Following a 74-68 win over Purdue on Jan. 30th on the road, everything was looking up for the Huskers who had just won their sixth game in the last seven contests. Despite numerous injuries over the season, NU was in a position to finish top three in the rugged Big Ten conference. That run of good play has crumbled in the last few games for the Huskers who enter Thursday in desperate need of a win following three-straight defeats – with the latest one being a 81-66 loss to rival Iowa at home.
Nebraska flies away from the friendly confines of Pinnacle Bank Arena – where they’re 12-3 this season – and instead trek to the east coast for a ranked matchup against the No. 17 Terrapins who are coming off back-to-back wins.
Here’s all you need to know as Nebraska visits Maryland for a Thursday night road battle.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (16-8, 7-6 B1G) at No. 17 Maryland (19-5, 9-4 B1G)
- When: Thursday, February 13
- Where: Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland
- Time: 5:30 p.m. CST
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
No. 17 Maryland Scout
Head Coach: Brenda Frese | 23rd Season at Maryland; 26th as Head Coach | 601-166 (.774) at Maryland; 658-196 (.770) Career HC Record | 1x National Championship (2006), 20x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 3x Final Fours 4x Elite Eight, 4x Sweet 16s | 9x B1G Regular Season or Tournament titles | 2x AP Coach OTY, ESPN’s National Coach OTY, 4x B1G Coach OTY, ACC Coach OTY, MAC Coach OTY | Previous head coach at Minnesota and Ball State | Previous assistant at Iowa State, Kent State and Pima CC.
2023-2024 Record: 19-14 (9-9 B1G, T-6th) | 1x All-B1G first team, 1x All-B1G second team, 1x Honorable Mention | L, 93-86 to Iowa State in NCAA First Round.
All-Time Series: Maryland leads 16-3 (2024 B1G Tournament Semifinal last matchup, 78-68 NU).
Key Returners: Shyanne Sellers, G, Sr. | Bri McDaniel, G, Jr. | Allie Kubek, F, Gr.
Key Additions: Kaylene Smikle, G, Jr. (Rutgers) | Saylor Poffenbarger, G, R-Jr. (Arkansas) | Christina Dalce, F, Sr. (Villanova) | Sarah Te-Biasu, G, Gr. (VCU) | Mir McLean, G/F, Gr. (Virginia).
Key Departures: Jakia Brown-Turner, G (Eligibility) | Brinae Alexander, G/F (Eligibility) | Lavender Briggs, G (Eligibility) | Faith Masonius, G/F (Eligibility) | Riley Nelson, G, Soph. (Duke) | Emily Fisher, F, Soph. (TCU).
Outlook: In her 23rd season leading Maryland, head coach Brenda Frese has amassed over 600 career wins with the program including the prestigious national championship in 2006, plus two other Final Four appearances (2014, 2015).
However, she had her worst season since 2005 with a 19-14 record, losing to Iowa State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. A trio of impactful scorers from that team return – otherwise Frese attacked the transfer portal hard to replenish her roster and get the Terrapins back to the winning ways they’re used to under her.
Coming back was All-Big Ten first teamer Shyanne Seller who averaged over 15 points per game last season. Joining her as returners also include junior guard Bri McDaniel (12.6 PPG) and forward Allie Kubek who averaged nine points splitting time as a starter. All three have hovered around their averages from last season with Sellers putting in 13.4 PPG which is second on the team.
Leading the abundance of transfers is junior guard Kaylene Smikle who averages a team-leading 18.3 PPG after a few seasons with Rutgers. She’s joined by 2023 All-SEC freshman pick Saylor Poffenbarger from Arkansas (9.9 PPG), 2024 Big East Co-Defensive Player of the Year Christina Dalce from Villanova (8.5 PPG), 2024 Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Sarah Te-Biasu from VCU and hybrid guard Mir McLean who’s rebounded from missing all of last season at Virginia with nearly four points and four rebounds per game off the bench.
Maryland brings a top-five offense in the conference to the table with 80 PPG while shooting 46.9% from the field – which is even better sitting second in the Big Ten. The Terps are also top five in both three-point and free throw percentage to round out a threatening offense from all angles. They’re also potent in the post rebounding third-best in the conference with 41.8 per game as six players on the roster average more than four rebounds per contest including a team-leading 8.3 RPG from Poffenbarger. Dalce isn’t too far behind her teammate at 8.0 RPG.
It’s bad timing for face a Maryland team like this for Nebraska who’s riding a three-game losing streak. I don’t like this matchup at all for the Huskers, especially on the road. Give me the Terrapins in this one to extend NU’s losing streak.
