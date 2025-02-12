All Huskers

Former Husker Josiah Allick to Begin Professional Career in New Zealand, Leaves Nebraska Grad Assistant Position

After helping the Huskers to an NCAA Tournament appearance and returning as a graduate assistant, Josiah Allick is set to begin his professional basketball career overseas.

Kaleb Henry

Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Josiah Allick (53) dunks the ball against Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum.
Mar 22, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Josiah Allick (53) dunks the ball against Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at FedExForum. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nebraska men's basketball officially has another former Husker playing professionally.

Josiah Allick has signed a contract and will be playing professional basketball overseas. Coach Fred Hoiberg made the announcement during his media availability on Wednesday.

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Josiah Allick (53) signs autographs for fans before practice for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Mar 21, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Josiah Allick (53) signs autographs for fans before practice for the NCAA Tournament First Round at FedExForum. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"He signed a contract with a team in New Zealand," Hoiberg said. "Really excited for Jo. He's fully healthy again. He's done a great job for us, with our staff, with his enthusiasm. Obviously, what he did to help us get to the tournament a year ago.

"He's gonna leave Saturday to go to New Zealand and start with his pro career. We're really, really happy and really excited for Jo."

Allick will be playing with the Southland Sharks in New Zealand's National Basketball League. The NBL has been running since 1982 as the top league in the Oceania country.

The Sharks won NBL championships in 2013, 2015, and 2018, but have not been back tot he playoffs since 2019. In 2024, Southland went 4-16 and finished 10th out of 11 teams.

A Lincoln North Star graduate, Allick returned to Nebraska after playing for New Mexico and Missouri-Kansas City. In his lone season for the Huskers, Allick saw action in 33 games, including 27 starts, helping NU to 23 wins and the program's first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

After exhausting his collegiate eligibility, Allick began working with the team as a graduate assistant. He also spent his time rehabbing from ankle surgery and working on his master’s degree in business administration.

Pro Big Red

Allick is the latest in a line of Huskers under Hoiberg to earn professional careers.

Also from last year's team, Keisei Tominaga is playing in the NBA G League for the Indiana Mad Ants on a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers. He's set to participate in the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend as part of the NBA G League Up Next Game.

Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) reacts during the first quarter at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Feb 17, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Keisei Tominaga (30) reacts during the first quarter at Pinnacle Bank Arena. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Other former Huskers to play professionally after their time under Hoiberg include Teddy Allen, Emmanuel Bandoumel, Dalano Banton, Dachon Burke Jr., Jarron Coleman, Sam Griesel, Matej Kavaš, Trevor Lakes, Lat Mayen, Bryce McGowens, Trey McGowens, Yvan Ouedraogo, Shamiel Stevenson, Thorir Thorbjarnarson, Alonzo Verge Jr., Derrick Walker, and Kobe Webster.

