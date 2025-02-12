How to Watch Nebraska Men’s Basketball vs. No. 25 Maryland: Preview, Breakdown, TV Channel
The momentum rolls on for the Nebraska men’s basketball team.
The Huskers continue to defy the odds, winning their fourth-straight conference game to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive after losing six consecutive games not too long ago. NU won its first-ever game on Super Bowl Sunday, defeating Ohio State 79-71 at home behind a trio of outstanding performances.
Brice Williams led the group with a team-high 24 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double. Juwan Gary stepped up once again after an impressive game on the road against Oregon, dropping in 19 points while big man Berke Buyuktuncel dropped in 15 points.
In pursuit of a fifth-straight win, Nebraska hosts a Maryland team they were only three points from upsetting on the road less than a month ago. With new narratives defining each team as of late, Thursday’s showdown at Pinnacle Bank Arena means a lot for each squad.
Here’s all you need to know as the Huskers host the Terrapins.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: Nebraska (16-8, 6-7 B1G) vs. Maryland (18-6, 8-5 B1G)
- When: Thursday, February 13, 2025
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 7:30 p.m. CST
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Maryland Scout
Head Coach: Kevin Willard | 3rd Season at Maryland; 18th overall as HC | 56-36 (.609) at Maryland; 326-246 (.570) Career HC Record | 6x NCAA Tournament Appearances, 1x Big East Regular Season title, 1x Big East Tournament title | 1x Big East Co-Coach OTY (2016), 1x MAAC Coach OTY (2010) | Previous head coach at Seton Hall and Iona | Previous assistant at Louisville and Boston Celtics.
2023-2024 Record: 16-17 (7-13 B1G, T-12th) | 1x All-B1G First Team, 1x All-Freshman, 2x Honorable Mention | Did not qualify for the postseason.
All-Time Series: Maryland leads 12-4 (January 27, 2024 last matchup, 73-51 NU).
Key Returners: Julian Reese, F, Sr. | Deshawn Harris-Smith, G, Soph. | Jordan Geroninmo, F, Gr. | Jahari Long, G, Gr. |
Key Additions: Derik Queen, C, Fr. (Recruit) | Ja’Kobi Gillespie, G, Jr. (Belmont) | Rodney Rice, G, Soph. (Virginia Tech) | Selton Miguel, G, Gr. (USF) | Tafara Gapare, F, Jr. (Georgia Tech) | Jay Young, G, Gr. (Memphis) | Malachi Palmer, G, Fr. (Recruit).
Key Departures: Jahmir Young, G (Eligibility) | Donta Scott, F (Eligibility) | Jamie Kaiser Jr., F, Soph. (Butler) | Noah Batchelor, G/F, Soph. (Buffalo) | Caelum Swanton-Rodger, C, Jr. (Old Dominion) |
Outlook: Since meeting less than a month ago, Maryland hasn’t slowed down in its winning, going 4-1 since dispatching the Huskers 69-66 on January 19. The Terps aren’t in a position for the conference title, but at 8-5 they’re vying for third place.
Aside from a blowout 91-70 win over No. 17 Illinois, Maryland has snuck out a few wins including 79-78 over Indiana, 76-68 over No. 17 Wisconsin and 90-81 over east coast rival Rutgers. The only blemish in the five-game run being a 73-70 loss to Ohio State on the road.
The success of this Terrapin team has come down to its starting lineup, with all five averaging double figures, including a team-high 15.5 PPG from Derik Queen. The dropoff is quick and steep, however, with the leading scorer off the bench being Tafara Gapare at 4.5 PPG. If the Huskers want to upend the Terps, getting to the Maryland bench will be key.
Call me a prisoner of the moment, but give me Nebraska to win their fifth-straight game on Thursday. The undefeated west coast trip with road wins over Oregon and Washington showcased a new level to this team, and they’re on a mission to return to the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight season.
