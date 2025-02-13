HuskerMax Today: Nebrasketball-Maryland Preview, Title IX & Revenue Sharing, Baseball is Back with Michael Bruntz
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry dig into Nebrasketball's hunt for five-straight wins, what the Title IX guidance means for Husker revenue sharing, and preview the baseball season with Michael Bruntz.
Nick Handley and Kaleb Henry preview Nebraska men's basketball's pursuit of a fifth-straight win with No. 25 Maryland in town. Another change in the upcoming revenue sharing as Title IX guidance has been reversed; the guys break that down.
And baseball is back! Michael Bruntz of Husker247 helps preview the season.
Watch the show below, and join the guys live from 9-10 a.m. CST on Mondays and Thursdays.
