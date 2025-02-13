Nebraska Football Recruiting: 2028 Athlete Khyjahmee Ross Details His Husker Offer
Nebraska football's recruiting stretches beyond the immediate future and into the high underclassman ranks.
One such target in the 2028 class is Khyjahmee Ross. The 6-2 athlete plays for Lancaster High School in Texas.
Ross caught up with HuskerMax about his offer.
"The Nebraska offer means a lot to me it shows a great milestone in my life and it’s not that it’s just a Nebraska offer it’s an offer from a DI college," Ross said. "It shows that all my hard work and dedication paid off, it shows that all the quotes and life lessons my coaches taught me and where it brought me, and it shows that the people who pushed me and made me strive to be the best and where that put me."
Ross received the offer from senior football assistant Jamar Mozee, who has mostly made an impact in recruiting the Kansas City area.
